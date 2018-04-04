Normin ECCP Biz Council rolls out 2018 draft calendar

by Mike Baños

The newly organized European Chamber of the Philippine Northern Mindanao Business Council (ECCP-NM) will be actively implementing a monthly activity in pursuit of its mandate to provide stronger support for existing European businesses in Northern Mindanao and boost the promotion of local businesses in ASEAN countries and Europe.

The council’s proposed 2nd Quarter calendar starts with the Paminahawa Ridge Hike & Tree Planting (April 21), followed a training workshop on Crisis Communication (May 23) and another training workshop on Professional

Presence and 2nd Quarter Business Council meeting (June 27).

Food industry pioneer Mercedes Pelaez-Mejia was elected president of the fledgling council along with the other officers during the organizational meeting held 14 March 2018 at the Xavier Sports and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro City where they were briefed on the ECCP’s objectives and functions by ECCP Executive Director Florian Gottein and on the European Union’s Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) by Walter van Hattum, Head of the Economic & Trade Section, European Union Delegation to the Philippines.

The ECCP is actively advocating Northern Mindanao Filipino exporters to avail of the EU’s GSP which allows exporters from developing countries like the Philippines to pay lesser or zero duties on their exports to the EU’s single market of 500 million+ end consumers.

The council’s other officers include Lordilie Enjambre, Acting Area Head for North Eastern Mindanao at Mindanao Development Authority (MINDA) as Vice President; and William Malagar (Owner/President of Global Chips Technologies CDO, Inc. the ASP Authorized Service Provider and Business Partners of HPE, HP Inc., Asus, Acer, Lenovo); Rhodora Abella (President and General Manager of The Stoneware Pottery, Inc.) and Roderico Bioco (COO of Mindanao Grain Processing Co., Inc. in Aglayan, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon since 1999 and President of the Bukidnon Kaamulan Chamber of Commerce & Industry) as members of the Board of Counselors.

The ECCP first set up its Northern Mindanao office in the third quarter of 2017, with Cagayan De Oro as its central hub.

The ECCP-NM Business Council’s draft third quarter calendar includes training on Adulting: Budgeting & Savings (July 31), Insights on Leadership Forum (August 24) and another training workshop on Brand Story and Social Media Marketing Workshop (Sept 27) to be held on the same date as its 3rd Quarter Business Council Meeting.

The last quarter will feature a Golf Cup (Oct. 28), Future Cities Forum (Nov. 25) and Christmas Gift Giving and last quarter Business Council Meeting on Dec. 15. The calendar will be finalized when the council holds its first business meeting scheduled for April 10 in Cagayan de Oro City.

During the 14 March 2018 Networking and Socials on Trade and Investment Opportunities n Northern Mindanao hosted at the Xavier Sports and Country Club by the ECCP and Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), Gottein introduced the participants, which included City Mayor Oscar S. Moreno, to Europe, the European Union and the ECCP.

Established 1978, the ECCP is the oldest European Chamber outside Europe with over 800 members, it acts as the stepping stone for EU Business into PH and vice versa, with its wide range of business and consultancy services.

The ECCP has nine European partner chambers around the ASEAN region, and is a member of the EBO Worldwide Network, the Joint Foreign Chambers, and is the Lead Partner of the EU-PH Business Network.

With four offices in the Philippines (Manila, Cebu, Davao and Cagayan de Oro) the Business Council is composed of successful business leaders in the region, who contribute largely to the chamber’s advocacy, partnerships, developments & future events.

The ECCP’s Business Services include Market Intelligence and Scanning, Market Entry Services, Business Development Services, Training and Technology Briefings. It also organizes events on Advocacy, Membership Luncheons, Sports, Networking Nights, and Trainings.

Gottein said the EU is the Philippines’ 2nd largest export market as well as its 2nd largest foreign investor.

The Top 3 EU Imports from the Philippines are Electrical machinery and equipment, machinery and mechanical appliances, and Optical, medical or surgical instruments. The Top 3 EU Exports to the country are electrical machinery and equipment, machinery and mechanical appliances, and aircraft, spacecraft, and parts thereof.

The top 3 member state trade partners of the EU to the PH (as of 2016) are Germany (34%), the Netherlands (18%) and France (11%).

EU Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) stock in the PH (as of 2016) stood at Euro 6.103B, growing at 11% annually while EU FDI stock from PH for the same period was Euro 1.086B, growing at 37% annually. (RMB)

