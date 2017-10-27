Normal water pressure and supply restored in COWD West Service Area

Oct 27, 2017



by Mike Baños

There is now a constant flow of water in all areas of the Cagayan de Oro City Water District’s West Service Area, including elevated portions which had been waterless for almost a month now.

In a communication copy furnished to this paper, Engr. Joffrey E. Hapitan, vice president of bulk water supplier Rio Verde Water Consortium, Inc. (Rio Verde) informed COWD Production Head Engr. Edward Tesoro that Rio Verde commissioned its newly repaired underwater pipeline Wednesday, 25 October 2017 at 6:00PM.



“The flow rate at COWD Take Off Point (TOP) is now maintained at 40,000m3/day (or 40MLD, million liters per day) at 70 pounds per inch (psi) pressure,” Hapitan said.



Tesoro confirmed receipt of the communication and affirmed that indeed, water service has already been restored to all areas including elevated areas.



This was further affirmed in an advisory issued by COWD’s Public Relations Information Division Thursday 26 October 2017:



“Rio Verde’s underwater pipeline was commissioned back at 6PM yesterday. Supply came through the COWD take off point at around 9PM and started stabilizing at a flow rate of about 1,700 cu.m/hr. Supply to most parts of the west service area was restored by 11PM. We shall continue to regularly monitor the delivery of Rio Verde at the take off point.



Several barangays in the west part of the city experienced very low pressure to no water when Rio Verde’s 650mm main transmission pipe under the Cagayan River was damaged by strong river currents and the series of earthquakes which hit the city in the last six weeks.



According to the COWD, the shutdown of Rio Verde’s main transmission line initially affected some 24,953 connections. Gradually, water supply was restored to 95% of these areas starting 07 October. By that date, only 1,937 connections, mostly in Lumbia and Opol remained either waterless or with very intermittent supply. The COWD focused water delivery using water tankers to supply these areas.



In an advisory sent to this paper, COWD confirmed also that “though repairs will be completed by Wednesday, it will take one more day for sufficient pressure to be built before normal supply to the affected areas will be restored. Therefore, COWD customers in Lumbia, those along Masterson Avenue and those residing in elevated portions of Opol may expect normal supply by Thursday, October 26.”



However, a chance encounter by this writer with two residents of Lumbia confirmed that the barangay was actually mostly unaffected by the water shortage since 70% of all households in the barangay were already being served by the Barangay Lumbia Waterworks operated and maintained by the Kyogojo Engineering Services Cooperative, a barangay initiative that set up a water sourcing and distribution system some years ago with some 1,648 connections to date.



The Kyogojo coop is a Barangay Water Supply Association (BWSA) which has a contract with the LGU of Barangay Lumbia for the operation and maintenance of its barangay waterworks.

