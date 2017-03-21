Norfolk Sister City Association Members Tour Historic Manila

Mar 21, 2017

by Selrahco Management & Consultancy Services

 

Members of the Norfolk Sister City Association, Ms Holly Hubler and Ms Patricia Behlmer visited several historical sites in Manila before attending activities in Cagayan de Oro during Gen MacArthur’s Breakout. 

At the grand Manila Hotel lobby on a personally escorted tour by its Vice President for Marketing, Ms Therese Necio (extreme right). From left Charles Lim of Selrahco and wife, Tess, Holly Hubler and Pat Behlmer. General Douglas MacArthur stayed at the Manila Hotel while serving as Military Advisor to the Commonwealth Government of the Philippines from 1935-1941. (Photo courtesy of Charles Lim)

Apart from taking in the regular tourist sights, they toured Corregidor, the American Memorial Cemetery and the Manila Hotel specially arranged by Selrahco, an incentivised travel consulting company. 

Holly Hubler enjoying a rare moment in the study room of General MacArthur at the famed MacArthur Suite in Manila Hotel .(Photo courtesy of Charles Lim)

Hubler and Behlmer, both first time visitors to the Philippines, stated that the tours in Manila prepared them fully for Breakout and expressed their desire to return with a bigger group of members from Norfolk for future visits. 
Holly Hubler and Pat Behlmer paying respects to the war dead at the American War Cemetery at Bonifacio Global City.(Photo courtesy of Charles Lim)

