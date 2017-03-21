Norfolk Sister City Association Members Tour Historic Manila
Members of the Norfolk Sister City Association, Ms Holly Hubler and Ms Patricia Behlmer visited several historical sites in Manila before attending activities in Cagayan de Oro during Gen MacArthur’s Breakout.
Apart from taking in the regular tourist sights, they toured Corregidor, the American Memorial Cemetery and the Manila Hotel specially arranged by Selrahco, an incentivised travel consulting company.
Hubler and Behlmer, both first time visitors to the Philippines, stated that the tours in Manila prepared them fully for Breakout and expressed their desire to return with a bigger group of members from Norfolk for future visits.