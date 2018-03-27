Non-Revenue Water remains COWD’s main problem

Mar 27, 2018



by Mike Baños

Non-Revenue Water, not its bulk water supply, remains to be the main problem plaguing the Cagayan de Oro City Water District.

This was disclosed by Eduardo Montalvan, COWD chairman of the board, during the water district’s press conference held March 22, 2018 at a local hotel.

“LWUA allows a maximum of 30% NRW per water district. When I was appointed a member of the COWD Board, our NRW as 59%, one of the highest in the country,” Montalvan admitted. “That means of our total daily production of 186,290 cu.m. per day daily production, 59% of that or 109,911 cu.m. is wasted.”

Non revenue water (NRW) is water that has been produced and is “unaccounted for” before it reaches the customer.

High levels of NRW are detrimental to the financial viability of water utilities, as well to the quality of water itself. NRW is typically measured as the volume of water “lost” as a share of net water produced.

However, the COWD is now implementing an NRW Reduction program with official development assistance from the Japanese and American governments.

“Our NRW project was started with the assistance of JICA, further supported by USAID, we secured a loan from DBP, and now the NRW is down to 50.36%,”Montalvan said. “LWUA told us we have to reduce this further and we committed to them we will reduce it.”

The COWD attributes the high NRW rate to its old pipes especially in the poblacion that even predates the present water district which was created in 1973.

“So you can imagine how old they now are. We have to identify all the leaking pipes to replace them and ultimately, we have to replace all of the old pipes. We loaned P425 million from DBP just for that. The loan took a long time to be approved due to the complicated process, so far only 50% has been released and the balance has not yet been released,” Montalvan said.

But Montalvan admits even the proceeds of their DBP loan is insufficient to replace all the COWD’s old pipes.

“This is one of our most important projects we have to really focus on because even if we reduce NRW by 30%, that means 30% more income for us and we don’t even have to implement any further rate increases,” Montalvan stressed. “Hopefully when all the pipes are eventually replaced we can even hope to attain a 20% NRW.”

To properly address its persistently high NRW, COWD has created an NRW Department headed by Edgardo Tuvilla which is charged with focusing on reducing its NRW and resolving NRW-related issues.

Acting General Manager Bienvenido V. Batar, Jr. stressed that addressing the NRW issue has become even more urgent given the current precarious supply situation of the COWD.

“The 186,290 cu.m. is COWD’s daily rated production capacity but does not take include wells that are under repair and maintenance. We want to clarify that our present supply is just barely sufficient to meet the city’s daily demand. So if even one of our wells is not producing, we instantly have a water shortage in a relatively large service area.”

“Thus, the real demand could be much greater since many areas suffer from low water pressure and cannot avail of the amount they really need on a daily basis,” he added.

In fact, Mayor Oscar S. Moreno said during the Oro Chamber’s latest general membership meeting last week, the COWD should first address its NRW problem before even entertaining any proposals about privatizing the water district.

“It is not yet the appropriate time to privatize COWD,”Moreno noted. “We can’t shortcut the process. We must first decrease non-revenue water before entertaining such plans.”

