One Night Only – The Philippine Madrigal Singers in Cagayan de Oro on April 25

Apr 22, 2017



by The Night Stalker

One of the country’s most awarded choirs stops by Cagayan de Oro this Tuesday evening, April 25, for a one-night only concert on the third leg of its current Mindanao Concert Tour.

The Philippine Madrigal Singers (also known as the MADZ) is one of the most awarded choirs in Asia and in the world. The group has consistently won major prizes in the most prestigious international choral competitions for decades. Because of its impressive track record and musical virtuosity, the Philippine Madrigal Singers is now regarded as one of the best choirs in the world.

The MADZ Mindanao Tour kicked off last Friday in Tagum City, from whence they performed in General Santos City before proceeding to the City of Golden Friendship for their 7PM performance at the Grand Caprice Restaurant and Convention Center.

The Cagayan de Oro leg of the MADZ Mindanao Concert Tour is sponsored by the Paterno Velez Foundation headed by Ms. Marinela N. Velez, President, in cooperation with Zonta Club of Cagayan de Oro II and Capitol University.

The programme kicks off its first part with traditional and Filipino spiritual songs, followed by a Filipiniana portion featuring folk songs from all over the islands and a medley of timeless Filipino love ditties.

The second part of the estimated two and a half hour programme will feature pop songs for all generations written by the likes of Joe Garland, the famous Burt Bacharach-Hal David duo, Bruno Mars, John Legend and Pinoy hits from local composers like Jimmy Borja, Sugarfree, Rey Valera, Jerry Olaguer and Roni & Gigi Cordero.

All told, something for everyone!

From Cagayan de Oro, the MADZ proceeds to the Monastery of the Transfiguration in Malaybalay City on April 26 and 27, before winding up their Mindanao Tour in Iligan City on April 28, Friday.

The MADZ started as the University of the Philippines Madrigal Singers in 1963 under the baton of Prof. Andrea O. Veneracion, proclaimed National Artist for Music in 1999.

In 2001, after almost four decades of leadership, Prof. Veneracion passed on her legacy to its present Choirmaster, Mr. Mark Anthony Carpio.

In June 1997, the Philippine Madrigal Singers came home from their ninth world concert tour, winning the grand prize in the European Choral Grand Prix in Choral Singing in Tours, France, besting the five other grand prize winners of the most prestigious choral competition in Europe. The Madz displayed a virtuoso performance so moving one juror described the group’s music as the “most beautiful sound on earth”.

In July 2006, the Madz won the grand prize (Grand Prix de la Ville de Tours) at the Florilege de Tours choral competition in France, making them eligible for the 2007 European Grand Prix for Choral Singing (to be held in Arezzo, Italy). In the same competition, the Madz were also awarded first prize for Category III (mixed vocal ensemble), first prize for Category IV (free program) and the Prix University François Rabelais for best interpretation of a Renaissance program.

On August 26, 2007, the Philippine Madrigal Singers won the Grand Prize in the European Grand Prix in Choral Singing in Arezzo, Italy, making them the first choir in the competition’s history to win it twice and the only Asian choir to do so.

On 27 July 2009, the Director-General of UNESCO, Mr Koïchiro Matsuura, designated the Philippine Madrigal Singers as UNESCO Artists for Peace at a ceremony which took place just before the group’s concert at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

For ticket inquiries, please contact Vinny Veloso (09228156824) or Sol Marie Ucab (09177056842).

-30-