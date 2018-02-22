NGCP, DICT see way forward for fiber optic capacity availability for NBP

Feb 22, 2018



by News Release

NGCP and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) have agreed on the way forward for NGCP’s fiber optic capacity availabity for third party use under the National Broadband Program (NBP).



NGCP President and CEO Henry Sy, Jr, and DICT OIC Undersecretary Eliseo Rio both committed to partner on the use of transmission facilities as backbone for the NBP for the duration of the latter's Concession.

In a statement, Usec. Rio noted, “The core of the matter is who owns the dark fiber of NGCP/Transco. When it is turned over to TransCo, whatever agreement was done with NGCP may be modified, changed, or reviewed by TransCo.”



NGCP earlier reiterated its willingness to enter into a bilateral agreement with the government for the lease of its fiber optic capacity available for use of third parties at no cost.

“NGCP will enter into the agreement up to the life its Concession, which is until 2034, provided that in the event that the Concession is extended, the bilateral agreement will also be extended,” the company said.



“NGCP will not object to any separate agreement DICT signs with TransCo for so long as the exclusive rights of the company in relation to transmission and related businesses, for the entire duration of its concession are upheld,” it added.



NGCP’s existing fiber optic cable network enables real-time communication between transmission facilities, and with generators and distribution utilities. The fiber optic capacity to be leased out by the company uses transmission facilities.

Allowing government or third parties to “piggy-back” on this transmission communication backbone will be critical in the immediate implementation of the government’s national broadband program.

“We are not interested in entering the telecommunications business. Transmission operations remains to be the primary business of NGCP. The lease of available fiber optic capacity is specifically allowed under our concession as a ‘related business to maximize the utilization of its assets.’ Such lease agreement is contemplated by our concession and franchise and is not considered our primary mandate,” NGCP clarified .

NGCP said its available fiber optic capacity can support the needs of both the government and a private party.

“Should the government use only a portion of the fiber optic capacity available for use of third parties, NGCP may also enter into other bilateral contracts with interested telecommunication companies based on the contract with government, for the use of the remaining capacity. Under the EPIRA, 50% of the net income from these bilateral contracts will be used to reduce transmission rates. But priority use remains with NGCP’s internal communications purposes and the government’s NBP.”



NGCP is a Filipino-led, privately owned company in charge of operating, maintaining, and developing the country’s power grid, led by majority shareholders Henry Sy, Jr. and Robert Coyiuto, Jr.

