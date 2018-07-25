NGCP secures reliability of grid in Northern Mindanao

Jul 25, 2018



by NGCP Corp Communications & Public Affairs Dept.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP)​ ​has ​energized the newly constructed Aurora-Polanco 138-kiloVolt (kV) transmission line 1 on 20 June, and line 2 on 22 July 2018 as part of ​ its ​​continuing ​efforts to upgrade its facilities and address the recent voltage fluctuations in Northern Mindanao.

Due to Mindanao’s rapid load growth in recent years, NGCP sought to keep ​itself ahead of the curve ​with​several key projects to mitigate congestion and voltage issues in the area and ensure the integrity of the entire grid. The Aurora-Polanco 138kV project is one of NGCP’s initiatives to reinforce power transmission services in the Zamboanga del Norte area.

Dipolog City, Dapitan City, and the Municipality of Polanco are three important load centers in the Zamboanga del Norte area, which have been growing in power consumption year after year.

These areas have been suffering from a recent series of voltage fluctuations as only one 69kV transmission line ​was​ carrying​ power to these areas all the way from Aurora in Zamboanga del Sur. The new 138kV line will not only supplement the old line, but ​also ​enable more power to be transmitted to Zamboanga del Norte, all the way to Misamis Occidental – effectively ensuring the continuous and reliable supply of power to the entire area.

NGCP also simultaneously upgraded its Aurora and Polanco Substations to accommodate twice the amount of power flowing into its facilities.

“As we continue to improve the country’s transmission grid, we also intensify our focus on the development of Mindanao as an integral part of the country’s growth,” NGCP s​aid​. “The energization of the Aurora-Polanco 138kV Transmission line is another step towards decreasing power interruptions, mitigating the recent series of voltage fluctuations in the area, and ensuring the best quality power flows into homes, businesses, and industries in Northern Mindanao,” NGCP explained.

Apart from the Aurora-Polanco 138kV, NGCP is also working on the completion of its Mindanao 230kV Backbone project, to further st​abilize​ the entire Mindanao grid upon the entry of new generating plants, and the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP), which was declared as an Energy Project of National Significance by the Department of Energy, and is slated to be completed by 2020.

NGCP continues to appeal to energy stakeholders, local government units, and the public, to support NGCP for the expedited completion of all its projects, especially the MVIP.

NGCP is a Filipino-led, privately owned company in charge of operating, maintaining, and developing the country’s power grid, led by majority shareholders Henry Sy, Jr. and Robert Coyiuto, Jr.

