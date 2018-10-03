NGCP named Employer of the Year for NCR

Oct 3, 2018



by Mike Baños

As it approaches its 10th year since its inception as the operator of the country’s transmission network, NGCP reaches another milestone as it received the Employer of the Year (EOY) award for the National Capital Region (NCR) by the People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP).

The EOY Award is given to companies who fulfill and excel in holistic people management approaches through effective leadership and talent management strategies, implementation of comprehensive CSR programs, continuous improvement in HR processes and initiatives, linkage of HR to business objectives, and focus on overall employee engagement and well-being.

“This recognition is an achievement to NGCP as we near our 10th anniversary as a company. Like any other organization, we have had our fair share of struggles, but this, and our strong management-employee partnership, helped shape the company into what it is today,” said NGCP. “We thank PMAP for believing in the NGCP story of bridging power and progress to the Filipino people and trusting us with this prestigious title,” added the company.

As an organization that values its Filipino talent pool, NGCP makes sure to develop, hone, and maintain a world-class workforce. To further enhance the capabilities of every employee, the company institutionalized engagement and development programs that would enable values formation, career growth, as well as personal development.

“At NGCP, we care for our employees and we constantly strive to make our organization better for them and with them. The regional EOY award challenges us to constantly improve and keep our standards and practices responsive to the demands of a rapidly-changing environment, while keeping in mind the importance of the welfare and development of our people,” the company stated.

NGCP is a Filipino-led, privately owned company in charge of operating, maintaining, and developing the country’s power grid, led by majority shareholders Henry Sy, Jr. and Robert Coyiuto, Jr.

###