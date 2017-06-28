NGCP to ink deal with DICT for national broadband

by CDO Energy Press Corps

Bringing the country’s average internet speed close to first-world countries is now a step closer as NGCP prepares to formalize its agreement with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on the use of the grid operator’s fiber optic network for the national broadband program.

“NGCP is pleased to be chosen by the government, through the DICT, to be its partner in the national broadband network (NBN) project. We are fully supporting this program and its expedited implementation. We are aware that a well-connected nation, such as South Korea and Sweden, enables a fast-paced exchange of knowledge and information needed to further propel our country’s growth,” stated Henry Sy, Jr, NGCP President and Chief Executive Officer.

NGCP’s fiber optic cables covering 6,154 kilometers or 160,779 fiber kilometers will form the primary network of Pres. Duterte’s priority program to bring wi-fi connection to every corner, and virtually to everyone in the country. Primarily used for internal communication, the unused portion of the cables will help ease the infrastructure burden faced by DICT as it can piggyback on NGCP’s existing network. NGCP maintains, however, that there is still a need for the government to provide last-mile connections and telecommunications-grade redundancies, to deliver services to the end-users.

“Since it took over power transmission services and in line with its given mandate, NGCP has made significant upgrades to aging, outdated telecommunication facilities inherited from TransCo to ensure reliable power transmission services through efficient communication within NGCP and with its customers. Because of these improvements, we can welcome a partnership for the national broadband program without compromising our primary function as grid operator and transmission service provider. Our government partners can be assured of NGCP’s full cooperation to implement this program as soon as possible,” confirmed Sy.

NGCP is a Filipino-led, privately owned company in charge of operating, maintaining, and developing the country’s power grid, led by majority shareholders Henry Sy, Jr. and Robert Coyiuto, Jr.



