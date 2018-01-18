NGCP expects new all-time power peak for 2018

Jan 18, 2018



by PR

Appeals for consumers efficient energy use

As the country welcomes the new year, grid operator National Grip Corporation of the Phililppines (NGCP) reports its readiness to deliver reliable power transmission services as the peak demand for 2018 is forecast to reach 10,561 Megawatts (MW) in Luzon, 2,143 MW in Visayas, and 2,064 MW in Mindanao, according to the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Power Development Plan.

The all-time peak power demand for the Luzon grid was recorded last May 9 at 10,054MW. The load growth for the past five years shows the growing trend of peak power demands occurring in the month of May:

Year Highest Peak (MW) Occurrence (Date/Time) Percent Increase vs. previous year 2013 8,304 May 8, 1:44PM 2014 8,717 May 21, 1:51PM 4.97% 2015 8,928 May 21, 2:23PM 2.42% 2016 9,726 May 3, 1:52PM 8.93% 2017 10,054 May 9, 2:27PM 3.37%

“We breached the 10,000MW demand in power for the first time this year. With an average growth rate of around 5% from 2014-2017, we are expecting Luzon’s peak demand in 2018 to remain in that growth rate, also in May. The trend is reflected in the DOE’s 2018 forecast peak of 10,561MW from 2017’s actual demand of 10,054MW, pegging growth rate at 5.04%. NGCP’s System Operations continues its coordination with power generating plants to ensure that all maintenance shutdowns are timed not to coincide with peak periods, particularly at the height of summer,” stated NGCP.

The total Luzon power supply is expected to face constraints in April, due to the expected rise in demand brought about by rising temperatures.

For the Visayas grid, peak power demand reached 1,975 MW last November 14, while the Mindanao grid’s peak was recorded at 1,760MW onDecember 5. As both grids historically experience their peak demand at the end of the year; November for Visayas and December for Mindanao. NGCP expects these numbers to be exceeded in 2018.

“We have seen a steady rise in power demand in Visayas and Mindanao. NGCP is steadfast in maintaining the quality and reliability of power in these areas throughout the year,” NGCP said.

“NGCP assures its customers and stakeholders that its transmission facilities are adequate for the transmission of any and all available power to the grid. At the same time, we appeal for efficient energy use from commercial and residential consumers to prevent power shortages. Simple practices such as removing the plugs of appliances from outlets when not in use, keeping the air conditioners at 25°C, and shifting electricity-heavy household duties such as using the washing machine and ironing clothes to off-peak periods (before 11AM and after 7PM), will be beneficial to the entire grid,” added the company.

Critical transmission projects such as the Visayas-Mindanao Interconnection Project (VMIP) and the Cebu-Negros-Panay (CNP) Stage 3 project have also commenced to reinforce grid stability and enable power sharing between the three main grids.

“NGCP is eager to fully implement these projects as we know its impact to the country’s overall power supply and sharing portfolio. We ask for the full support of our customers, stakeholders, the LGUs, and community leaders to ensure the projects’ on-time implementation and expedited completion,” NGCP appealed.

NGCP is a Filipino-led, privately owned company in charge of operating, maintaining, and developing the country’s power grid, led by majority shareholders Henry Sy, Jr. and Robert Coyiuto, Jr. (NGCP)

