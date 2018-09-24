NGCP empowers communities thru disaster risk-reduction trainings

Sep 24, 2018



by NGCP News Release

The Philippines has seen its fair share of natural calamities in the past years, with typhoons and earthquakes frequently occurring in the Pacific area.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has spearheaded disaster risk reduction trainings for its partner communities with intensified efforts to prevent the devastating effects of these calamities to the hard-hit areas across the country.

These training programs aim to enhance the knowledge and capacities of 120 selected NGCP partner communities in dealing with disasters, thereby lessening the risks posed by these calamities and protecting more lives.

“The overall goal of these disaster risk reduction trainings is to improve the current state of disaster preparedness and resiliency of our partner communities. Typhoons, earthquakes, and other kinds of calamities strike at any given time. We want to equip them with the proper knowledge and training to address this, and to prevent the loss of lives and community assets when these hazards occur”, said NGCP.

Among the topics discussed with the barangays were hazard mapping; emergency measures during typhoons and earthquakes; establishing early warning systems, communication and evacuation protocols; and simulation drills. At the same time, transmission line safety and anti-pilferage topics were also shared with the communities.

As early as March this year, NGCP, together with A2D Project – Research Group for Alternatives to Development, Inc., (an organization specializing in disaster risk management and community development) began conducting the three-day traininga to barangays from Isabela and Ifugao up north, to Samar in the South.

For the rest of the year, NGCP will be reaching out to over 60 more barangays in Albay, Southern Leyte, and Surigao provinces to conduct these training sessions.

NGCP is a Filipino-led, privately owned company in charge of operating, maintaining, and developing the country’s power grid, led by majority shareholders Henry Sy, Jr. and Robert Coyiuto, Jr.

