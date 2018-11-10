NGCP breaks ground for its Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project

by NGCP News Release

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) recently broke ground at the project’s cable terminal stations in the Municipality of Santander, Cebu, and Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte.

The cable terminal stations serve as the landing points for the two 92-kilometer submarine cables which will carry around 450 megawatts (MW) of power from the Visayas and Mindanao, and vice versa, to complete the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP) and realize a Unified Philippine grid by 2020.

“This is just the first in a long series of small achievements towards the successful completion of this project,” NGCP stated. “We are confident that the NGCP team will exhibit the commitment and skills needed to push the project and realize the interconnected transmission network within the committed timeframe,” added the company.

The MVIP, provisionally approved by the Energy Regulatory Commission last 2017, is considered the biggest power infrastructure project in the history of the country.

Apart from the submarine cables and cable terminal stations, the P52 billion-project also entails the installation of 526 circuit-kilometers of overhead transmission lines, high-voltage direct current converter stations, and various upgrades to substations in both regions.

In May 2018, the Department of Energy also certified the MVIP as an Energy Project of National Significance, in order to streamline and expedite the needed documents for the construction and completion of the project.

“We call on our stakeholders, concerned government agencies and units, communities, consumer groups, and the public, to support us as we advance towards completing the MVIP, and implement a broader inter-island connectivity,” said NGCP.

NGCP is a Filipino-led, privately owned company in charge of operating, maintaining, and developing the country’s power grid, led by majority shareholders Henry Sy, Jr. and Robert Coyiuto, Jr.

