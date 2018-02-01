New DOST-ITDI deputy director

Feb 1, 2018



by Rodolfo P. de Guzman, S & T Media Services

Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Fortunato T. de la Peña (left) administers the oath of office to Dr. Diana Lacambra-Ignacio as the new deputy director for administrative and technical services of the DOST-Industrial Technology Development Institute (ITDI).

Prior to her appointment as deputy director, Dr. Ignacio was the chief administrative officer at the DOST-ITDI in charge of property and procurement management, cashier management, human resource management, and records management sections.

DOST-ITDI is the institute that provides several services like tests and analyses, food engineering, metrology, process engineering, packaging research, clean production, and other. For other information on DOST-ITDI and its services, contact telephone numbers (02) 837-2071 to 82.

(Photo by Gerardo G. Palad/Text by Rodolfo P. de Guzman, S&T Media Service)