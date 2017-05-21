NBA LAUNCHES FIRST OFFICIAL ONLINE STORE IN THE PHILIPPINES

May 21, 2017



by PR

– NBAStore.com.ph Expands Access to Authentic NBA Merchandise –

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, May 19, 2017 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and International Athletic Trading Company, Inc. (IATC) announced today the launch of NBAStore.com.ph, the first official online NBA Store in the Philippines. The online destination will provide fans across the Philippines with access to official NBA merchandise on their computer, mobile and tablet devices.

Managed by IATC, the mobile-optimized NBAStore.com.ph will offer a wide assortment of authentic NBA merchandise from all 30 teams, including jerseys, footwear, headwear, accessories, and collectibles from brands such as adidas, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Nike, Spalding, Stance, Under Armour, and Upper Deck.

“The launch of NBAStore.com.ph strengthens our efforts to extend our reach further across the Philippine archipelago,” said IATC President and CEO Melvin Lloyd Lim. “We are committed to bringing the NBA closer to the fans by outfitting them with the latest authentic NBA merchandise.”

“With the combined presence of our four brick and mortar NBA Stores in the country and NBAStore.com.ph, we now can provide authentic NBA merchandise to our fans in the Philippines wherever they are,” said NBA Philippines Managing Director Carlo Singson. “NBAStore.com.ph gives us an exciting new platform to engage our fans and provides them with another touchpoint to our players and teams.”

NBAStore.com.ph will offer payment options including credit card, cash-on-delivery, online banking, as well as over-the-counter bank deposits and non-bank partner outlets.

NBAStore.com.ph marks the league’s 14th branded international online store, with the league generating a third of its merchandise sales from outside the United States. The other 13 branded international sites are: nbastore.com.au (Australia), nbastore.co.nz (New Zealand), LojaNBA.com (Brazil), NBA.TMall.com, nbastore.cn, NBAJD.com and NBA Store WeChat (China), NBATienda.com(Mexico), NBAStore.eu (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), NBAStore.in (India),NBAStore.co.id (Indonesia), nbastore.tw (Taiwan), and nbastore.hk (Hong Kong).

For all the latest news and updates on the NBA and NBA Store Philippines, visit www.nba.com and follow the NBA on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/philsnba ), Twitter ( www.twitter.com/nba_philippines ) and Instagram (@nbastoreph).

About International Athletic Trading Company Inc.

International Athletic Trading Company, Inc., (IATC, Inc.) is a joint venture partnership between Ever Fit Holding Company, Inc. and IP Ventures, Inc. Ever Fit Holding Company, Inc. is engaged in retail and wholesale of apparel. Its stakeholders have more than 25 years of experience in retail operations in major malls located in the Philippines. It has 65 retail stores with an average selling floor area of 100 square meters. Over the past five years, it has managed to grow its business at an annual compound growth rate of 6%. The basic strength of its management lies in being able to immediately identify changing market trends and adopt strategies proactively. IP Ventures Inc. is a well-known venture & private equity group in the Philippines with investments in retail, gaming and TMT (tech, media, and telecom). Considered as one of the pioneers of the Internet industry, IP Ventures listed the first online games company, and first internet data center company in the country. IP Ventures also owns Netopia with over 60 outlets located in high traffic malls representing over 6,000 square meter of retail space.

About the NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around three professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, and the NBA Development League. The league has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 49 languages, and NBA merchandise for sale in more than 125,000 stores in 100 countries on 6 continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2016-17 season featured a record 113 international players from 41 countries and territories. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com and the NBA App, which achieved record viewership and traffic during the 2015-16 season. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with more than 1.3 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

