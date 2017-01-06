Muslims in 2017
Statisticians warn anew that Filipinos will increase to as high as 105 million in population. In this mass is the community of Muslims who have the highest fertility rates. It is normal here to have 7-10 kids despite poverty.
Demographics also show that a rising middle class is spending on more leisure and lifestyle investment such as diet and travel.
What is in store this New Year for them?
More energy in various activities as the ARMM budget doubles (totalling 45 billion pesos) is expected this new year. More MNLF-MILF interphase activities and civil society intra-Moro dialogues will happen aside from usual peace summits now called roundtables. One all-Moro summit will be held in January says a kibitzer. And an interfaith youth summit in Northern Mindanao in time for World Interfaith Harmony Week this February
Professionals are travelling abroad as United Kingdom (UK) Chevening grants and various scholarships continue to invite more Moros to exposure . Graduates will increase in higher studies on Islamic Finance , environment and more specialized fields that are in need in the Bangsamoro and the Philippines. Incidentally, there are only a handul of back-back Islamic scholars who are experts in Islamic finance.
Lifestyle investment by Muslims will continue to rise as youtube influences their taste most visibly made on their cellphone either in ringtones to remind them of prayer times, Qur’an reading etc. Halal food is in demand as businesses reinforce their halal labels.
Hajj pilgrimage will undergo massive reforms as the impending controversy of the past continues. Sheikhs will be trained more and professionalization maybe privatization of services will be reinforced.
Private initiatives will continue to be asserted as well as political movements on federalism. The peace talks will find new face in a redrafting of the Bangsamoro Basic Law by a new Bangsamoro Transition Commission.
High profile arrests of drug personalities might continue thereby decreasing the influence of narcopolitics in the political cavans of would-be candidates of 2019.
Mayors and political leaders will have to get their books ready for audit as President Duterte focuses on LGUs after a massive drug campaign .
The young and zealous will continue to grab headlines in random acts of terror against security forces or public places. Violent extremism will be a by-word.
Ms. Samira Ali Gutoc-Tomawis is the former Sectoral Representative (Women) in the Regional Legislative Assembly (RLA), Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Cotabato City, Philippines. You may reach her through http://samiragutoc.webs.com