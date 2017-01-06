Muslims in 2017

Statisticians warn anew that Filipinos will increase to as high as 105 million in population. In this mass is the community of Muslims who have the highest fertility rates. It is normal here to have 7-10 kids despite poverty.

Demographics also show that a rising middle class is spending on more leisure and lifestyle investment such as diet and travel.

What is in store this New Year for them?



More energy in various activities as the ARMM budget doubles (totalling 45 billion pesos) is expected this new year. More MNLF-MILF interphase activities and civil society intra-Moro dialogues will happen aside from usual peace summits now called roundtables. One all-Moro summit will be held in January says a kibitzer. And an interfaith youth summit in Northern Mindanao in time for World Interfaith Harmony Week this February



Professionals are travelling abroad as United Kingdom (UK) Chevening grants and various scho larships continue to invite more Moros to exposure . Graduates will increase in higher studies on Islamic Finance , environment and more specialized fields that are in need in the Bangsamoro and the Philippines. Incidentally, there are only a handul of back-back Islamic scholars who are experts in Islamic finance.