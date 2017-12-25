MUSIC & MERCY FOR MARAWI

Dec 25, 2017



by Montero Medical Missions

Crisis and intervention: the concert for Marawi

Songs from the ‘50s to the ‘70s will turn the spotlight on a present-day tragedy half the world away but whose human face hits home for Filipino Americans.

“Music & Mercy for Marawi,” a concert to raise funds for the civilian victims of the Philippine government’s escalating war against ISIS-allied Muslim militants, will be held on February 10, 2018 at the Philippine Cultural Center, 4857 Baxter Road, Virginia Beach. VA 23462.

The Band of Brothers, popular young musicians from Manila, will headline the concert and rock the venue with chart-toppers by the Beatles, Herman’s Hermits, the Four Seasons, and other hit makers of the past.

But for the thousands of displaced Filipinos in Marawi City and surrounding areas on the island of Mindanao, the funds raised could not come at a better time. The humanitarian crisis has not abated.

“I really can’t say when we will be able to finish [the battle],” said Philippine Marines Brig. Gen. Melquiades Ordiales. According to the Red Cross and other sources, the series of firefights that started in May has so far displaced more than 300,000 civilians and claimed over 700 lives. More than 1,700 residents of battle-zone villages have been rescued to date, but many more were trapped between government troops and the insurgents.

Compounding the rising casualty rate is the specter of hunger, homelessness and disease for young and old, Muslim and Christian. Marawi’s hospital and emergency facilities have been devastated by the hostilities, crippling services for crisis victims.

Proceeds from “Music & Mercy for Marawi” will be used to load a 40-ft. seaworthy container with life-saving, used but fully functional hospital equipment and supplies, and to ship it to Mindanao, roughly 640 miles south of Manila, the Philippine capital. But funds are not just earmarked for the content of the container and its logistics; other costs include trucking from the port city of Davao to refugee camps.

Concert organizers are coordinating on the humanitarian project with the nonprofit Montero Medical Missions (MMM), led by Filipino American physician, Dr. Juan M. Montero, II, originally from Surigao del Sur.



The organization sends medical missions outside the United States to help alleviate the human toll of war as well as natural calamities. It creates sustainable healthcare projects with physicians and allied health professionals who have domestic and international roots, sharing healthcare services on the home front and abroad.

MMM recently created three sustainable health-driven projects for US and overseas populations in need of specific healthcare services: Eyesight 20/20, an initiative on Dental Health, and a Prosthetic/Orthotics project. There is a plan to launch the mission’s fourth humanitarian aid project, with diabetes screening and prevention as its core service.

As with other humanitarian ventures, partnerships are critical to the success of the “Music & Mercy for Marawi” concert in Virginia Beach and the mission to Mindanao. MMM has received offers of operational assistance from local institutions such as the Southern Philippines Medical Center through its Executive Officer, Dr. Leopoldo Vega, as well as from American nonprofits led by StarMatchFund, a crowd funding platform based in Philadelphia, PA. In Davao City, the mission’s supply shipment will be consigned to Dr. Abdullah Dumama, the Assistant Secretary and Regional Director of Davao City’s Department of Health XI.

Pledges of support have been received from Governor Mujib Hataman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the US-Philippines Society, and other groups.

An invitation to attend “Music & Mercy for Marawi” was extended to the new Philippine Ambassador to the US, His Excellency Jose Manuel ‘Babe’ Romualdez. For “Music & Mercy for Marawi” ticket information, to sponsor the fundraising concert, or to provide donations to the Montero Medical Missions, call (757) 652-9953 or visit (www.monteromedicalmissions.or g).

###