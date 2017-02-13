MOSTLY MOZART – A Piano Concert by Rudolf Golez

Feb 13, 2017



by PR

In celebration of the National Arts Month and Liceo University’s 62nd Founding Anniversary, Cagayan de Oro’s very own piano virtuoso Rudolf Golez performs for an evening of piano music at Rodelsa Hall this coming February 20, 2017, 6pm. The show is for the benefit of the Rodolfo N. Pelaez Foundation Scholarship Program. Donations upon entrance are accepted.



Dubbed Mostly Mozart, the special performance will feature Sonatas by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart such as A minor K330, C minor K457, and C major K 545. Also featured in the concert are works by Mendelssohn, Chopin and Gershwin.

To reserve a seat at Rodelsa Hall, one may call (088) 8584093 up to 95 local 109 or visit the Liceo Office of Cultural Affairs at the 2nd Floor of Rodelsa Hall, Liceo U Main Campus, Kauswagan, Cagayan de Oro City. Golez will also perform the same program for a one night concert Manila Pianos in Paseo de Magallanes, Makati this coming February 26, 2017 at four o’clock in the afternoon. To get to know more about Rudolf Golez and his upcoming performances, you may log on to his web page – www.rudolfgolez.weebly.com.