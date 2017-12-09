Moreno: Health is non-negotiable

Dec 9, 2017



by CIO

This was the message of Mayor Oscar Moreno in today’s (December 8, 2017) signing of Memorandum of Agreement between Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Philhealth) and private hospitals here in Cagayan de Oro in the implementation of No Deposit Policy in relation to Republic Act 10932 or the Anti-Hospital Deposit Law.



In his message, Mayor Oscar Moreno expressed his deep appreciation to Philhealth under the leadership of Datu Masiding M. Alonto, Jr., Area Vice President for Mindanao, for another milestone in healthcare insurance.

The MOA signing is the first in the country, forging a good partnership between the government, private and public hospitals in giving the best and quality medical care the people of Cagayan de Oro needed.



Alonto also lauded Mayor Moreno for his exemplary achievement in transforming JR Borja Hospital and utmost dedication in serving the Cagay-anons and the people of Misamis Oriental as well.

Present during the MOA signing were Dr Ruben O. Go of Polymedic General Hospital and Polymedic Medical Plaza, Dr. Miguel E. Kho of Madonna and Child Hospital, Dr. Jesus M. Jardin of Capitol University Medical City, Mr. Dexter R.. Garcia of Cagayan de Oro Medical Center, Dr. Michael C. Sabal of Sabal Hospital Inc., SPC Sr. Mercy Corazon Bangot of Xavier-Maria Reyna Hospital, City Councilor Maria Lourdes Gaane, City Councilor George Goking and Atty Carlo Franco Thomas Limjoco of the Department of Health (DoH).

