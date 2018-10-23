Montero’s Memorable Magic Moment
Dr. Juan M.Montero,II,MD, FACS, with youngest son Paul Norbert, Associate Professor of Surgery in Denver, Colorado Medical Center, at the latter’s fellowship induction during the 105th Annual Clinical Congress of American College of Surgeons in Boston, Oct. 21-25, 2018–exactly 41 years to the date when Doc Juanny himself became a fellow. Doc Juanny calls this prideful event the “quadruple MMMM”, for Montero’s Memorable Magic Moment ! The elder Montero was instrumental in forging the City Sister Agreement between Cagayan de Oro City and Norfolk, Virginia, USA in 2008. (photo courtesy of Montero Medical Missions)