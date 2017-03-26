MMM mulls Liceo partnership on Hospital Administration PhD course

Mar 26, 2017



by Mike Baños

An international faith-based and interfaith international humanitarian organization has indicated its willingness to partner with a Cagayan de Oro-based university to professionalize hospital administration in the Philippines.

In a letter to J.R. Borja General Hospital Executive Officer Dr. Ramon Nery, Dr. Juan M. Montero, II,MD,FACS , founder/president and chairman of the board of Montero Medical Missions (MMM) expressed his desire to pursue the planned establishment of a Ph.D. Hospital Administration course at the Liceo de Cagayan University.

“Kindly send me asap that letter of request, and to attach your impressive resume,” said Dr. Montero. “Realization of this dream course for the Philippines I thought of 15 years ago will be significant in many aspects, on top of being the first one for the country.”

Dr. Teresita T. Tumapon, the former Vice President for Internationalization and currently Professorial lecturer Liceo de Cagayan University Graduate School, related to Dr. Montero how Liceo begins its MD freshman proper by June, 2017.

“It took two years to receive the go-signal of the CHED, to start in June,” said Dr. Tumapon. “St. Luke has given their MD a flavor —- molecular medicine. Ateneo de Manila which began in 2007 and where they have had 3 batches, is a linear 9-year program consisting of the four year premed (any science major, psychology will do) and a 5-year medicine proper. During the second and third year, MBA in public health is infused. Thus they graduate with MD-MBA (in Public Health). “

Dr. Tumapon expressed her willingness to lend her willing ear, hand and mind to help realize the project. “In the Filipino setting, there are gatekeepers. Your enthusiasm will help open the gates,” she noted.

Earlier last March 15-16, 2017, MMM’s Eyesight 20/20 Optometric mission team headed by Dr. Chris Buniel, and the Eyesight Board of Cagayan de Oro headed by Carlo Romero, MD and Dr. Vic Cinco and the Rotary Club was hosted by the J.R. Borja General Hospital.

“As a surprise humanitarian gesture, MMM conducted a two-day optometric mission at the city hospital, together with local optometrists/ophthalmologist and Rotarians. Our MMM flagship Eyesight 20/20 project chaired by Dr. Chris Buniel, President of Optometric Association of the Philippines, readily arranged for the 300 folks who availed of the newly purchased and framed eyeglasses. They were veterans, school children, indigents including the indigenous Badjao tribe,” noted Dr. Montero.

“The 300 new reading eyeglasses we afforded the most deserving veterans, children and indigents including the Badjao tribe was quite exhilarating as shown on their grateful smiles,” said Dr. Montero. “Those that needed cataract surgery were immediately referred to Dr. Romero’s care. Yes, we are most grateful to all the kind-hearted volunteers.”

Last March 17, 2017, also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding among three entities: MMM, CdeO City Hospital, CdeO Eyesight Board by Mayor Moreno and Dr. Montero.

“On my return to Metro Manila, I met with Rotarians to discuss the launching of a future MMM Diabetes Care project in the Philippines, and with colleague surgeon friend, MMM Advisor Dr. Ike Ona, former Secretary of Health and founder of the National Kidney Transplant Institute.”

With the latter initiative, Dr. Montero is eyeing a potential Kidney Dialysis MMM 6th sustainable project.

Montero Medical Missions was created to provide medical missions and create sustainable healthcare projects for physicians and allied health professionals with international roots; to share blessings and healthcare with their fellow countrymen

Montero Medical Missions (MMM) is a non-profit, 501[c][3] tax-exempt status, through which belief in God is expressed in the heart of the actions and reflected in the deeds of its members. “We are dedicated to the promotion of world friendship through the universal language of the healing arts. MMM is committed to recruiting expatriate physicians and allied health professionals in the United States to get involved in medical missions, create sustainable projects and share medical knowledge in their respective countries of origin,” MMM declared in its official website.

Dr. Montero II, now a US resident from the Philippines, has been involved in the creation of sustainable eyesight, prosthesis and dental care projects through partnerships with Physicians for Peace, Rotarians and Lions organizations. MMM Health Fair For Veterans is its quarterly in-country project, helping veterans meet their healthcare needs.

-30-