MKA Christmas Bazaar Season 4

Dec 21, 2016

by The Night Stalker

 

#Monstrepreneurs Galore

Monster Kitchen Academy’s iconic Christmas Bazaar recently celebrated its Season 4 at the Activity Center of Centrio Mall.
MKA Christmas Bazaar 2016

Previously tagged MKA Food Bazar, the one day sale of delicious and affordable Christmas goodies by its graduates has now grown to a two-day extravaganza of Cakes, Desserts,  Gifts and Giveaways on December 17-18, 2016.

Brownie Bites

Brownie Bites

 

Co-sponsored by the Cagayan de Oro City Government, Petron Gasul and Fine Lab in partnership with DepEd Bakels, Brownie Bites, Thai Me Up, Uan’s Balloons & Party Needs, ABS-CBN, Home Radio, Sun-Star and Gold Star, the two day event featured free cooking and baking demos that attracted crowds of Christmas Shoppers.

MKA Christmas Bazaar overhead shot

MKA Christmas Bazaar overhead shot

 

Among them: Cake Decorating by FineLab, Ham with Apple Glaze by Chef Dara Lyanna Abanil, Spinach Ravioli with Mushroom Cream Sauce by Chef Cathy Dano, Chicken Pie and Chocolate Rum Cake by Chef Albert Chiu.

Congratulations to our Best in Chocolate Cake contest winners

Congratulations to our Best in Chocolate Cake contest winners

 

This year’s exhibitors included Brownie Bites, Shiga, Sugar Haven Cakes & Pastries,  Uan’s Balloons & Party Needs, Five E’s Pizza,  Pine Ham, NM Food Products, Dane Kitchen,  Petron Gasul, among others.

Share this Post:

Leave a Comment