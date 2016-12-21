MKA Christmas Bazaar Season 4

Dec 21, 2016



by The Night Stalker

#Monstrepreneurs Galore

Monster Kitchen Academy’s iconic Christmas Bazaar recently celebrated its Season 4 at the Activity Center of Centrio Mall.





Previously tagged MKA Food Bazar, the one day sale of delicious and affordable Christmas goodies by its graduates has now grown to a two-day extravaganza of Cakes, Desserts, Gifts and Giveaways on December 17-18, 2016.



Co-sponsored by the Cagayan de Oro City Government, Petron Gasul and Fine Lab in partnership with DepEd Bakels, Brownie Bites, Thai Me Up, Uan’s Balloons & Party Needs, ABS-CBN, Home Radio, Sun-Star and Gold Star, the two day event featured free cooking and baking demos that attracted crowds of Christmas Shoppers.



Among them: Cake Decorating by FineLab, Ham with Apple Glaze by Chef Dara Lyanna Abanil, Spinach Ravioli with Mushroom Cream Sauce by Chef Cathy Dano, Chicken Pie and Chocolate Rum Cake by Chef Albert Chiu.



This year’s exhibitors included Brownie Bites, Shiga, Sugar Haven Cakes & Pastries, Uan’s Balloons & Party Needs, Five E’s Pizza, Pine Ham, NM Food Products, Dane Kitchen, Petron Gasul, among others.