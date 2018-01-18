More Mindanao towns to get renewable energy

Jan 18, 2018



by APC PR

AboitizPower subsidiary Hedcor Bukidnon, Inc. is on the final phase of commissioning its 69-MW hydropower facilities in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon.

Eight electric cooperatives in Mindanao have already signed up for Manolo Fortich Hydros renewable energy generation beginning 2018.



About 45 megawatts of hydro plant’s total rated capacity have already been contracted to various electric coops in Mindanao. This includes South Cotabato II Electric Cooperative (SOCOTECO II), Zamboanga del Sur Electric Cooperatives 1 and 2 (ZAMSURECO 1 and 2) , Zamboanga del Norte Electric Cooperative (ZANECO), Misamis Occidental I Electric Cooperative (MOELCI 1), Siargao Electric Cooperative (SIARELCO), Bukidnon Second Electric Cooperative (BUSECO), and Surigao del Sur 1 Electric Cooperative, Inc (SURSECO 1).

“With our partnerships, we are excited to deliver reliable and ample power supply to every town in need in Mindanao while ensuring none-to-very-little potential adverse effects to our environment. We are thankful to our electric coop partners for adding AboitizPower’s Cleanergy to attain a more balanced mix of energy for their franchise areas,” said Hedcor’s VP for operations and maintenance Rolando Pacquiao.

SOCOTECO II which serving the municipalities of Sarangani, Tupi and Polomolok in South Cotabato and General Santos City signed for 20 MW. Municipalities of Lingig, Bislig, Tagbina, Barobo, Hinatuan, Lianga, and San Agustin in the province of Surigao del Sur under the franchise of SURSECO 1 will soon enjoy 2 MW of renewable energy.

ZANECO which serves the area in and around Zamboanga del Norte and the cities of Dipolog and Dapitan has signed for a total of 10 MW. Zamsureco 1 and Zamsureco 2 which services the rest of Zamboanga peninsula signed for 3 MW each.

BUSECO with franchise locations all over Bukidnon including areas in Malaybalay City, Manolo Fortich, and Valencia City, signed for 5 MW. While MOELCI 1, currently servicing some municipalities in Misamis Occidental, and SIARELCO, covering at least nine towns in Siargao island, each signed for 1 MW of power supply.

“We look forward to partnering with more electric cooperatives in Mindanao who wish to start their shift to a more balanced mix of energy supply” Pacquiao said.

Hedcor currently operates 22 hydro power plants in the country. Five of which are located in Davao City, four in Davao del Sur and 13 in Luzon. These power plants produce a combined 185 MW of clean and renewable hydro power energy.

