Mindanao Premium Sale Starts June 28 at Centrio

Jun 27, 2018



by Kagay-an After Dark - The Night Stalker

Everything Must Go!

Mindanao Premium Sale Starts June 28 at Centrio!





The Sale to End All Sales is happening June 28 to July 1st at the ground floor of Centrio Mall!





Take the Capt. Vicente Roa entrance near TGIFriday’s, turn left at the first corridor between Italianni’s and Voila! The first door to your right is it!

The Pop-Up store is a joint venture of Centrio Mall and the Primer Group of Companies which has 18 stores and over 30 international brands like Herschel Supply Co., The North Face PH , JanSport Philippines, Hedgren Philippines, Kickers, Columbia Sportswear. R.O.X, Bratpak, Res|Toe|Run, The Travel Club, Fitflops, JanSport, FOX, Native, DC, O’Neill, Adidas, Hedgren, Nike, The North Face, Roxy, Volcom, Salomon, Sledgers, Stance, New Balance, Soucony, and Quicksilver.





In an exclusive preview for bloggers and media last week, Norgelyn J. Bihag, Cluster Operations Head, Provincial Business Division-Ayala Centrio Mall said this is the first time the Primer Group will be holding an all stores-all brands sales event in Cagayan de Oro.





“We held a similar sale for FitFlops two years ago in another mall but this is the very first time we will be holding a sale for premium outdoor, travel and sport brands, shoes, caps, accessories, and everything else in the Primer Groupverse,” Ms. Bihag noted.





However, take note that discounted prices from all Primer stores can be exclusively availed of only in the pop-up store while the new arrivals and regularly priced items can be had in Primer’s 18 stores all around Cagayan de Oro.





To enable you to choose your pick of the litter, get there early starting June 28 (Thursday) at 10AM and you can shop till you drop or the mall closes at 9PM. Then, you can come again every day till July 1st (Sunday) till you’re satisfied you’ve gotten all you came for.

Remember: Everything Must Go so “The Early Bird still gets the First Worm!”

Happy Shopping Everyone! ( Per DTI-MOR-X-0129 Series of 2018)

-30-