The Mindanao Experience: Transforming Local-Global Partnerships in Pursuit of Durable Peace

Jul 11, 2018



by Mike Baños

The Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro will host a “Conversations” on Transforming Local-Global Partnerships in Pursuit of Durable Peace: The Mindanao Experience on Thursday, 12 July 2018 at the Dynasty Court Hotel, Cagayan de Oro City.





The day-long event will be conducted through ACDO’s Peacebuilding Program and the Institute for Peace and Justice Kroc School of Peace at the University of San Diego, California, USA.

For over a decade, research, practice and policy have increasingly demonstrated that peacebuilding efforts are more effective and durable when both local and international partners are meaningfully engaged in ending cycles of violence and helping communities heal and rebuild post-conflict.

These studies also cited that women’s meaningful engagement in peace processes effects the most sustainable peace.

Yet, after over three decades of investment in the field of peacebuilding and conflict resolution, and nearly two decades since the passage of UN Security Council Resolution 1325, international solidarity and initiatives remain deeply fraught.

Individual peacebuilders and/or peacebuilding organizations affirm the imperatives of international solidarity, and cite that ineffective local-global (insider-outsider) partnerships adversely affect their ability in helping end cycles of violence. Hence, this “Conversations”.

This conversations aims at identifying gains or gaps, impacts on women and local governance, and some prospects on peacebuilding work in Mindanao; identifying what’s working and where persistent challenges exist in funders’ collaborations with local actors, including women peacebuilders.

It also seeks to highlight innovative examples of effective funding collaborations; gathering feedback on the principles proposed for the Peacebuilding Partnership Compact; and identifying next steps to advance the partnership compact discussions.

Among the personalities expected to grace the event are Cagayan de Oro Archbishop Antonio J. Ledesma, S.J.,D.D.; Jennifer Bradshaw, Program Officer, Institute for Peace and Justice, Kroc School of Peace, University of San Diego, California and Rep. Arlene J. Bag-ao (Dinagat Provinces, Caraga Region) who was the first Executive Director of Balay Alternatives Legal Advocates for Development in Mindanaw (BALAOD-Mindanaw).

Also expected to join the Conversations are Peacebuilding Partner Implementers including Civil Society Organizations (CSOs). Academe, Faith-based and government institutions and funding partners.



-30-