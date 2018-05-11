Mic, Check! Beginner’s Workshop in Public Speaking & Hosting in CDO and Butuan

May 11, 2018



by PR

Learn the basic of public speaking and hosting with Mic, Check!, a Beginner’s Workshop on Public Speaking & Hosting is now being offered by Academax Learning Studio and 9000 Events May 16-19, 2018 in Cagayan de Oro City and June 1-3, 2018 in Butuan City.

This workshop aims to hone the hosting and public speaking potential of kids, teens, and young professionals who are willing to undergo the rigors of public speaking and the basics of hosting live events.

Kiddie sessions will feature interactive lessons, games, drills, and exercises designed to capture their imagination and encourage them to socialize.

Mentoring the workshop participants is Owen Jaen, an events hosts, stage director, eventologist, writer, and co-founder of Academax Learning Studio and 9000 Events.

Jaen’s experience in hosting spans over 20 years from school programs in his childhood to professional hosting from the time he turned 18.

Jaen further honed his skills in creating spiels and content for TV in ABS-CBN Caraga where he helmed a lifestyle show as producer and writer. As an artist, Jaen is trained in theater acting, directing, and production management.

For more information, call 0915-699-8769 or visit them at the 2nd floor of MADE Bldg, Gen. Capistrano Street (across City Hall), Cagayan de Oro City.

