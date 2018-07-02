Megaworld Opens P5-B Savoy Hotel in Newport City

Company’s 2nd Savoy Hotel to cater to business travelers, airport passengers

Property giant Megaworld opened its second Savoy Hotel in the 25-hectare Newport City in Pasay City yesterday, June 28.



Located just across the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, the P5-billion Savoy Hotel Manila has 684 rooms with ranging from 23 to 27 square meters for Essentials (Standard Rooms), and 35 to 50 square meters for The Runway, The Space and The Deck, which are various types of executive suites.

Rooms have unique views of either the airport runways and highways, the Makati and Fort Bonifacio skyline or the hotel’s garden atrium.

The new airport hotel boasts of expansive spaces for guests to lounge and relax around. One of the these is the Squares, co-working spaces located on several guest floors of the hotel. Accessible 24 hours a day, the Squares allows guests to find their own spaces for casual group hangouts, intimate chats and meetings, or even relax while reading a book or listening to music.





Savoy Hotel Manila has three Food and Beverage (F&B) outlets: Savoy Café where guests can experience buffet dining featuring Asian and Western cuisines; Zabana Bar for lounging over cocktails and drinks; and The Poolside for after-swim chills and indulgence.

Connect Lounge is a club lounge exclusively for executive suite guests. The lounge serves as an extension of Savoy Café where club guests can have breakfast and snacks, complete with facilities for work or for relaxation.





“Savoy Hotel Manila provides the spaces that everyone needs. From businessmen who need a venue for meetings, travelers who want to spend the night beside the airport terminal, to families who want to enjoy staycation together, the hotel is a perfect venue for a various hotel experiences beside NAIA Terminal 3 and within the 24/7 leisure and entertainment complex of Newport City,” says Lorenzo Tang, general manager, Savoy Hotel Manila.



Savoy Hotel Manila offers roundtrip airport transfers, 24-hour rooms services, daily buffet breakfast, complimentary daily supplies of newspapers and bottled water, pool and gym access as well as laundry services for guests.

Savoy Hotel Manila is Megaworld’s second hotel under its homegrown Savoy brand. The first Savoy Hotel opened in Boracay Newcoast last year while another Savoy Hotel is expected to open in Mactan Newtown next year.

