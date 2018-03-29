Media Wise wins another Gold Anvil for Baby Dalupan Book

Mar 29, 2018



by Kagay-an After Dark - The Night Stalker

Slam dunk! Media Wise Communications/MUSE BOOKS has done it again, winning the Gold Anvil for PR Tools: Publications of the 53rd edition of the prestigious Anvil Awards held on March 23, 2018.

Media Wise’s latest Gold Anvil was awarded this time for its The Maestro of Philippine Basketball, a coffee-table book on Philippine basketball through the eyes of Virgilio “Baby” Dalupan, the country’s most-awarded coach.

Dubbed The Maestro, Dalupan is best remembered for stint as head coach of the Crispa Redmanizers.

During his 16-year Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) career (1975-1991), Dalupan’s record of 15 PBA titles remained unbroken for 23 years (1990-2013) until Time Cone tied and eventually broke it with a record 16th PBA crown during the 2013 PBA Governors’ Cup. Dalupan also held the record for the most number of UAAP men’s basketball championship titles (12) as coach of the University of the East Red Warriors.

Ramoncito Ocampo Cruz, CEO and Executive Creative Director of Media Wise, together with Attys. James and Cecile Dalupan Cress representing the Dalupan family, received the award at the 53rd Anvil Awards Gabi ng Parangal at the Shangri-La at the Fort.

Wrote Ocampo Cruz in a social media post: “Congratulations and thank you to the winning book project and editorial team lead by Junjun Capistrano, Tessa Jazminez, Lito Cinco, Cecilia Dalupan- Cress, Krip Yuson , Maria Lorenza Dalupan -Palm, Josefina Dalupan -Hofileña and Maria Consuelo Dalupan, Leo Gaviola, Rick Olivarez, Ricky Brown, and theMedia Wise Creative team for their generosity hard work for the coffee table book “Virgilio Baby Dalupan The MAESTRO of Philippine Basketball!”

The Anvil Awards are given annually by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) to the best public relations programs and individual practitioners of the year. This year was especially tough for the judges and entrants because of the record number of contestants—450 in all, easily topping last year’s 404 submissions.

Cruz expressed great pride in Media Wise’s latest win, saying that for a boutique sized but agile publication company, it has corralled several awards, local and international, including Anvils.

Ramoncito Ocampo Cruz began his first eight years of education at Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan in 1959 (Grade School, 1967). He moved to St. Andrew’s School in Parañaque City (High School, 1971) and the University of Santo Tomas (Bachelor of Fine Arts, major in painting, 1976).

A visual artist, advertising and publishing professional, Monching (as he is known to friends), is a multi-awarded publisher and artist. He established his own graphic design and publishing company, Media Wise Communications, Inc. in 1993. He won his first Catholic Mass Media citation as well as a Philippine Quill award for publishing MUSE, a magazine dedicated to art, culture and travel. He has had three solo art exhibits.

A proud product of XU Grade School, Monching also gained acclaim for his publication of the Ateneo de Manila University’s sesquicentennial coffee table book, 150: The Ateneo Way by Fr. Jose S. Arcilla, SJ (2009); and Veritas Integras Justita: 75 Years of the Ateneo Law School published for the Ateneo Law School.

