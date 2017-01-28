MCPC grace: USTSP Graduate Students Thesis Presentations
Stalwarts of the Mindanao Coalition of Power Consumers dropped by last 26 Jan 2016 to lend moral support to four graduate students of the University of Science & Technology of Southern Philippines who presented their proposed research studies for the school’s Master of Engineering Program: Pedal Driven Generator (Joel Maramara); Design of a Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping System using Brushless DC Motors and DC/DC Buck/Boost Converters (Jaypeth Jay O. Vergara); Design & Fabrication of Arduino Based Microcontroller Development Training Board (Wendell S. Galeos) and Distribution Impact Study of a 24MW Hydro System Embedded Generator of MORESCO-1 (Christopher S. Dolino)
The panel members which evaluated the research proposals included Atty. Dionel O. Albina, Dr. Ambrosio B. Cultura II, Engr. Reuel C. Pallugna, Engr. Rojien V. Morcilla and Engr. Clark Darwin M. Gozon.
The MCPC members present were led by Engr. David A. Tauli, president; Clint Django Pacana, Academic Representative; Roland J. Linaac, DU Representative, and Mike Baños, Consumers Representative. The MCPC earlier met up with Rep. Maxie Rodriguez, Jr. (Cagayan de Oro, 2nd District) to discuss actions plans pertaining to issues affecting power consumers in Mindanao. (photos by Mike Baños, NPN)