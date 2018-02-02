Massimo Folliero: Romantic Impressions

Feb 2, 2018



by The Night Stalker

Born in Novara, Italy, Folliero will perform Romantic and Impressionistic music including Claude Debussy Images Book 1 L110, Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Preludes Op. 23, No. 4 in D minor, No. 5 in G minor, and No. 7 in C minor, and Frédéric Chopin’s Scherzo No. 1 in B minor, Op. 20, Scherzo No. 2 in B-flat minor, Op. 31, and Scherzo No. 3 in C-sharp minor, Op. 39 with George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue as the pièce de résistance.

Rudolf P. Golez, Dean of Liceo de Cagayan University’s College of Music, describes the programme is a nice blend of Gershwin and Rachmaninoff.

“The famous Rhapsody in Blue will end the concert, while three complicated works of Chopin namely, the Fantasie and 2 Scherzo will begin it. This is good since the audience will still be fresh. The middle items are lighter pieces by Rachmaninoff and Debussy, namely a selection of Preludes and a piece from Image.”



Rudolf met Max on the internet when he inquired about the school’s Conservatory of Music and Dance headed by Prof. Horst Hans Baecker.

“He loves to share his talents to ‘exotic’ places,” said Golez, a piano prodigy in his own right. “Actually he is on a trip courtesy of the Italian Government so we invited him to share his music with the students of the conservatory and music-loving Kagay-anons while he was in the Philippines.”



Aside from the recital, Folliero will also conduct a piano master class at Rodelsa Hall in the morning of the same date. He previously performed in Cebu City on February 8.

Tickets for the concert and registration for the master class are priced at P500 each. Contact (088) 858-0493 or (0955) 167-4996 for more details.

Here’s a sampling of Max Folliero’s music during a Piano Concert at Bangalore Conservatory

URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFTwabDs6pQ

About the artist:

Massimo Folliero was born in Novara (Italy) in 1973. Later, he attended classes and obtained a Masters Degree in Piano at the “G. Cantelli”Conservatory of Music with Professor Giuseppina Giarmaná.

Thereafter he attended several music seminars and master classes in Italy and abroad presented by renowned pianists like M° Tiziano Poli with whom he examined and developed the importance of technical skills as a service to music expression; the well-known pianist and tutor M° Antonio Ballista with whom he studied topics about 1900 music; and M° Alessandro Drago having attended his master classes about the Phenomenology of Music.

He continued improving his piano music skills by attending highly specialized master classes with prominent musicians like Walter Bozzia, Riccardo Zadra, Federica Righini, Stefano Mancuso, Mamiko Suda (Japan) and mostly with the world renowned pianist M° Aquiles Delle Vigne (Argentina).

As a soloist and chamber musician Folliero gave recitals in several key venues in Italy and abroad like the Teatro Civico in Varallo Sesia (Italy),Muza Kawasaki Auditorium in Tokyo (Japan); the Appel Farm Arts and Music Center Theater in Elmer (New Jersey, United States); theKapelzaal of Volksuniversiteit in Leiden (Holland); the Heritage Chapel of the Music Centre in Christchurch (New Zealand); the Salon de Actos of Madrid Ateneo (Spain); at the Italian Institute of Culture and for the European Week of Culture celebrations in Ljubljana (Slovenija), Copenhagen (Denmark), Koln (Germany), Bruxelles (Belgium) and Amsterdam (Holland); at the Coenen Palais in Koblenz and Ribbeck Castle for the Havelland Musikfestspiele (Germany); at the Alliance Francaise Auditorium and Assumption International University in Bangkok (Thailand); at the Leela Auditorium in Bangalore (India); at the James Tatoulis Auditorium in Melbourne and St. Augustine Church of Adelaide (Australia); for the Encore Music Society in Vancouver (Canada); for the Classical Music Society of Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia); for the Brunei Music Society (Brunei); and at the Nanyang Technological University of Singapore (Singapore).

In December 2009, during his first tour of Asia, Folliero was received with great enthusiasm by the Indian people and the press alike (“Pianist Extraordinaire” – BANGALORE MIRROR). His performance of the Mozart Piano Concerto K414 with the William Joseph Symphony Orchestrawas aired by the Indian National Television.

In August 2011 he performed with great success the Rachmaninov 2nd Piano Concerto Op. 18 on his visit to Australia with Whitehorse Symphony Orchestra in Melbourne and Unley Symphony Orchestra in Adelaide. The German reviews have written about him: “…terrific technical skills in the service of musical ideas…” – “…you can feel his great temperament…” (STIMME.de).

In March 2004 Folliero established Camena Music Association and since 2005, as an Artistic Director, he has been organizing an annual International Piano Festival, now in its 9th year, at the historical venue of the Galliate Visconteo-Sforzesco Castle (Novara, Italy). This festival is dedicated to a variety of performances by young and famous pianists from all over the world, and involves all the towns and big cities around it always with huge success.

As Piano Professor he has been teaching in several schools as well as presenting master classes in Europe (Spain and Russia), Asia (Chinese University of Hong Kong and several Music Schools in Thailand, Malaysia and Japan) and Australia.

In 2009 he was chosen as Honorary Member on the panel of judges for the 9th International Piano Competition Ciudad de El Ejido (Spain) where he also presented a master class to students who participated.



Future solo, chamber music and orchestral performances are going to be held in Italy, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Scotland, England, Denmark, Australia, Russia, a Canada/USA tour as well as a new Asia tour with scheduled concerts in Brunei, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong.

