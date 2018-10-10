On the March The Jesuits in the Philippines Since the Restoration Coffee Table Book launched at the Areté

Oct 10, 2018



by PR

Last September 29th at 4 p.m., Media Wise Communications Inc. and Muse Books in cooperation with Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU), The Philippine Jesuit Aid Association and Jesuit Communicationsrecently launched the coffee table book On the March – The Jesuits in the Philippines Since the Restoration at the Zuthera B. Zalamea lobby of the Arts Wing at the new Arete complex on the sprawling Ateneo de Manila University campus.

The Philippine Jesuits Province with the Ateneo community came together to celebrate the launch of the book to the lush stylings of the Blue Symphony band. Published by Muse Books under the Media Wise Communications umbrella the book was developed for the benefit of the elderly and infirm Jesuits residing at the Jesuit Wellness Center found on the ADMU campus grounds.

Principally written by historian Fr. Jose S. Arcilla S.J. the book itself is divided into three chapters, each one detailing the rich history of the Society of Jesus in the Philippines; more specifically tackling the history of the Society after their return to the local shores, the Jesuit ministry in education, and the many aspects of the order’s apostolate in the Philippines.

On hand at the event were the book’s editor John Nery, as well as Ramoncito Ocampo Cruz and Manuel P. Engwa, the executive publishers. Fr. Joe Quilongquilog SJ, President/ Executive Director of the Philippine Jesuit Aid Association and Fr. Emmanuel “Nono” Alfonso S.J., President/ Executive Director of Jesuit Communications, and Fr. Antonio Moreno S.J., President of Jesuit Conference of Asia.

Media Wise Communications Inc. was founded in 1993 and is now a leading name in coffee table book publishing in the Philippines. They have since been recognized locally and internationally by a variety prestigious organizations such as the IABC and the Anvil for their excellence in producing books that told stories of some of the country’s foremost organizations and companies through consistent writing and photography.

A video of the launching can be viewed at this link.

For more information please contact Monching Cruz at mediawise02@yahoo.com

