Mapawa Trail Series kicks off April 29

Apr 6, 2018



by Kagay-an After Dark - The Night Stalker

Cagayan de Oro’s Signature Trail Series kicks off this month with Trail Run Mapawa on April 29th.

The first of the region’s only Trail Run Series, Trail Run Mapawa will feature a 5K and 21K running event that’s expected to gather runners and enthusiasts from all over the country.

The Mapawa Trail Run Series features three trail runs spaced every two months at the Mapawa Nature Park in Malasag, Barangay Cugman, which is Cagayan de Oro’s only urban forest reserve.

Participants experience escalating trail runs in the scenic and exhilarating terrain inside the park which includes Mitugsok Falls, The Pinnacle, Monte Vista Peak, The Base Hut, and Camp Edward, among others.

Established in December 2011, the event has attracted thousands of participants from short distance runners to endurance runners and continues to gain widespread attention among enthusiasts.

This event is an accredited event of the International Trail Running Association based in France; a qualifying race for Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc, the global trail running summit in Switzerland; and a member of Asia Trail Masters.

The next two trail running events are Trail Marathon Mapawa 10k and 42k run and will culminate with 15k and 50k Trail Fifty Mapawa.

Find out more about these events at the following web links:https://raceyaya.com/solutions/registration, http://www.asiatrailmaster.com/#/mapawa-trail-run/,https://www.facebook.com/Mapawa-TRAIL-Series-296443940786656/, and http://utmbmontblanc.com/en/page/87/courses_qualificatives_liste.html or google Trail Fifty Mapawa.

Mapawa Trail Series is presented by Mapawa Nature Park, R.O.X., and Race Yaya.

Sponsors for Trail Run Mapawa on April 29, 2018 21K and 5K include the following: Presentor Mapawa Nature Park, Co – Presentor Recreational Outdoor eXchange (R.O.X),- get outside Salomon, Time to Play Sponsors: Powerade, Milo, Meadowfarm Eggs, Hammer Nutrition, Centrio Mall, Ayala Malls, Ahon, Pik Nik Shoestring Potatoes, Fit and Right, Del Monte Philippines, Pitman Outdoors, Impression Printing. Media Partners: Magic 89.3 FM, Business Week Mindanao, Powered By RaceYaya.