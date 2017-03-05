The Making of VALOR: The Legacy of Col. Emmanuel V. De Ocampo

by Bani Logroño

The making of this documentary was a remarkable challenge in itself: A group of young filmmakers and talents–some of which having never experienced the making of a documentary–faced the daunting task of condensing 92 years of a legendary hero into 50 minutes, all the while fighting against sparse resources, inclement weather, and raging typhoons, all in the span of only six months.

But despite all these challenges, each and every person in the crew fought on to make the film a reality.

The unbelievable stories of Col. De Ocampo’s life inspired us to finish the film no matter what, so that it may, in turn, continue to inspire the future generations who will watch this movie.

Halfway through our production, it was decided that the documentary was to be called Valor: The Legacy of Col. Emmanuel V. De Ocampo.

“Valor” because it is the quality of spirit that enables a person to face any challenge without fear. It is a virtue that has only been expressed by a select few throughout history. The defining trait of a true hero.

But Col. De Ocampo did not just express this characteristic in one or two moments in his life. Col. De Ocampo exemplified valor throughout his lifetime of service.

It was at the core of his principles, and it extended to everyone that he met and everyone that learned about him.

Col. De Ocampo inspired people to become heroes in their own way. And even after death, his legacy of creating new heroes lives on.

Thank you to the Board of Trustees of the Veterans of WWII and Philippine Veterans Bank for making this film possible.

Enjoy the free screening of VALOR at the Ayala Centrio Cinemas on March 14-17, 2017 at 8AM and 10AM. This is a component program of the 75th Diamond Jubilee of Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s Breakout from Corregidor to Australia (via Cagayan, Misamis and Dicklum, Tankulan, Manolo Fortich).

Sponsored by Philippine Veterans Bank, Ayala Malls Cinemas, Centrio Mall, The Movie Snack Bar, Seda Centrio, Cebu Pacific Air, SPYRON AV and STEAG State Power Inc.