Main Problems and Objectives in Mindanao for the Electric Power Industry

Dec 27, 2016



by David A. Tauli

Following is my list of major problems and objectives in Mindanao for the electric power industry. This is posted in order to solicit additions to the list and suggestions and comments on what consumer groups and government agencies can do to help address the problems.



All the following objectives can be effectively pursued by consumer groups and government officials without changing the existing laws, particularly the EPIRA, governing the electric power industry in the Philippines. Legislative action is not called for; we need only to carry out reforms in the existing institutions and government agencies, and organizational and educational work at the grassroots.

1. Given the adequacy of bulk generation capacity and the adequacy of the power grid (the Mindanao transmission system) upon completion of the 230-kV lines and substations, how can the bulk power system (major power plants and the transmission system) be operated to ensure the reliability and economic efficiency of the bulk power system?

(This should be addressed mainly through agreements among the consumer groups, distribution utility companies, generating companies and government agencies in the electric power system for the establishment of rules and procedures for the operation of the bulk power system by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines. Obviously, we are foreclosing during the Duterte Government, and perhaps through the next decade, the establishment of a WESM in Mindanao and the construction of the Visayas-Leyte interconnection. These projects, if pursued within the decade, will just increase the rates for electricity without contributing significantly to the solution of the problem.)

2. Accelerate the development of renewable sources of energy in order to move Mindanao towards compliance with the commitments of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines under the Paris Agreement.

3. Accelerate the electrification of rural areas in Mindanao, including those in isolated islands such as those in the Sulu group, through the extension of the distribution systems into non-electrified areas, or the development of renewable sources of electricity and mini-grids in the non-electrified areas.

4. Make the regulatory system (the ERC, the NEA, the DOE, the Mindanao Development Authority and the provincial and municipal governments) effective in promoting the interest of consumers.

5. Improve the economic and environmental sustainability of the electric cooperatives, mainly through a reform of the rate and regulatory processes for the ECs.

6. Improve the reliability of the distribution systems in the different service areas of electric cooperatives and investor-owned distribution utility companies.

7. Establish and educate member-consumer groups in each of the electric cooperatives in Mindanao in order to become effective watchdogs over the management and operation of these distribution utilities, and to become active developers of local renewable energy power plants. (The latter objective shifts the emphasis from getting the LGUs to develop renewable energy power plants to getting local consumer-producer groups to do so.)