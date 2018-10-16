Mabuhi ug Dugay Pa! A Solo Art Exhibit by Albert BET Vamenta at XU Museo de Oro

Oct 16, 2018



by Mike Baños

A Solo Art Exhibit by Albert “Bet” Vamenta at XU Museo de Oro

Kagay-anon Artist Albert “Bet” San Juan Vamenta opened his sixth one-man show Mabuhi ug Dugay Pa! Petition Insignias (Distortion In Pen And Ink: Minus Two: Part Two) at the Xavier University Museo de Oro last October 12, 2018.

Recently retired from Museo de Oro, Abet has resumed pursuit of his life’s passion as a visual artist in the local art scene after an absence of some time.

“Abet’s work is a kind of unique form of expression. It is a combination of many styles; distortion, expressionism, and others,” said Pennesencio “Nonoy” Estarte, Abet’s long time colleague at the XU Museo de Oro and a fellow artist. “Abet is really a talented artist, but just lacks a bit more of expression, that’s why a lot of people don’t understand his work. But that’s because many people don’t realize the importance of modern art.”

“Abet’s art is focused on folklore, especially the historical and folklore aspect, and he has a lot of historical paintings that could be considered a heritage to Cagayan de Oro to understand what is Cagayan de Oro and its culture,” he added.

“Grabe akong respeto ni Abet ug Nonoy,” echoed local performance Artist Nicolas “Nic” Aca, now a commissioner of the Cagayan de Oro Historical and Cultural Commission. “Wala pa ko nagseryoso sa akong art pero nakita nako ni sila nga seryoso na. Nawala siya for a while sa art scene tungod siguro sa trabaho ug sa iyang health, pero karon dako ang akong kalipay nga nibalik siya sa art nga maka inspire sa mga batan-on. Nalipay ko para sa iya.”

Abet has made his mark as one of Cagayan de Oro’s pre-eminent artists, gaining prominence in solo as well as group exhibits. His third one-man show DISTORTION was held at Gallery Three of Ayala Museum, Makati City in 1995, where he again held his fifth solo exhibit Distortion Minus Two (Distortion in Pen and Ink) in October, 1998. He was selected to the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) “100 YEARS, 100 ARTISTS” handled by National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) that same year.

Later, he was included as one of the “2,000 OUTSTANDING ARTISTS AND DESIGNERS OF THE 20TH CENTURY” published by the International Biographical Centre (IBC) of Cambridge, England, with the citation: “In honor of an outstanding contribution within the artistic medium of Postmodern Expressionism.”

Hobart P. Savior, Director, Xavier Center for Culture & the Arts (XCCA) describes Abet’s art a combination of Van Gogh, Monet and Dali.

“Albert’s expressionist and quasi realist-surrealist creations bring me to the reverberations of life and its beauty crisscrossing thought, emotion and movement, whether in happiness, in pain and in love,” Savior said in his message read by his representative Flora Magriña during the exhibit launch.

“Albert’s contributions to visual arts are significant and inspiring, and many colleagues and friends in the arts, young and old, revere him. His works are worthy of this generation of audiences, for them to appreciate the sensibilities and sentiments of Albert Vamenta,” he added.

Abet himself introduces his new pen and ink drawings depicting a betel nut container in the foreground as a visual prayer, “a type of various insignia linear representation, a sort of petition to God for a much longer life.”

Referencing the late esteemed folklorist and author Rev. Fr. Francisco Radaza Demetrio, S.J., and ULAHINGAN author Dr. Elena Maquiso, Abet describes the process of attaining immortality as the transformation of human intestines into gold to enter Yandang (paradise in the Manobo epic Ulahinghan).

“By chewing some betel nuts which were brought by the Maya birds, Agio, his clan and some fellow Manobos became immortals. The Maya was our former national bird,” the artist noted.

“In this trend of mind based on the Manobo epics, my buyers and I have a clear petition to God to plead for a much longer life to accomplish our lives’ goals and mission to serve mankind and God,” he added.

Fellow artist Patrick Gabutina, who now works at the Cagayan de Oro City Government as executive overseer for the Office for Community Affairs, commented on the new direction of Abet’s art.

“Bet comes from a family of artists, and he exhibited in Ayala. I love his works because like Van Gogh, there’s always movement, and he mentioned that the skin tone is so colorful because our emotions change, that’s why our aura changes that’s why there’s so many colors in the skin tone. According to him, the skin tone represents the changing emotions of a person.”

“For this one it’s totally different, it’s like a different artist but you see the old still, everything’s still fluid, but it’s more modern now,” he noted.

Asked how the new works connected with his earlier ones, Bet replied, “The real artist has not really a style. As a senior citizen artist with 43 years of museum work; putting up exhibits, and recently accepted as one of the 2018 LAMBAGO awardees of Cagayan de Oro City; I could now be free to express almost instantaneous doodle-like linear strokes.”

“I have no more concern of the society’s norms, styles and the demands of academics /aesthetics. I rather enjoy most of my works that are appreciated by my fellow Kagay-anons and by other art enthusiasts.”

Admitted as a Fine Arts Advertising student at the University of Sto. Tomas in 1973, Bet had been a working student since third year high school up to his college days. In 1970, he became a working student as Xavier University Museum Artist. By 1981, he was designated as Assistant Curator 1 for Artifacts, eventually becoming its resident artist before retiring a few years ago.

Mabuhi Ug Dugay Pa! Petition “Insignias (Distortion In Pen And Ink: Minus Two: Part Two) is sponsored by Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan, XU Office of Mission and Ministry, Xavier Center for Culture & the Arts, and XU Museo de Oro.

