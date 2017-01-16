Loreto’s Hosts Meet-and-Greet with Kagay-anon author KK Levis

by The Night Stalker

Fans and friends of a Kagay-anon author now based in Sydney, Australia had a rare chance to hobnob with her in person during a meet-and-greet hosted by Loreto’s Grill and Restaurant last Saturday, 14 January 2017.

Kristyn Kay “KK” Maslog-Levis is the author of “The Girl Between Two Worlds”, published locally by Anvil Publishing House and marketed by National Book Store.

The event was organized by Donna Ocampo, KK’s former colleague at ABS-CBN Northern Mindanao who is now the station manager for Cagayan de Oro. Later in the evening, KK had a “jolly good” reunion with her former colleagues in the ABS-CBN news department later the same day.

“The Girl Between Two Worlds” is actually KK’s third book, the first two being self-published children’s books, “The Dragon and the Lizard” and “We Have It All (A True Story).” The two latter books can still be purchased through Amazon, as is the e-book for the latest.

“For the last couple of years I’ve been working on my first ever novel that included the Filipino mythology and takes it outside of the Philippines. After four years of writing, editing and pitching, Anvil Publishing picked up my book last year.”

“I vividly remember where the concept came from. I was wondering why when Filipinos migrate to other countries we stop ‘seeing’ spirits, ghosts and monsters everywhere. I remember saying tabi apo as a child and being scared of kicking ant hills because a Nuno sa Punso might be living there. I remember freaking out when I heard bat wings because it might be a manananggal! And who wasn’t scared of the harmless banga in the corner of the house? A Tiyanak might be living in there, you never know.”

“But when I moved to Australia, all of those creatures suddenly disappeared. I stopped saying tabi apo and highways at night weren’t homes of the white lady anymore. I did feel a bit sad.”

“So I wondered, what if even after you migrate to another country, these creatures still haunt you. What if there was a Tiyanak in the park where you take your kids? What if there was a manananggal living close to your house? That was how “The Girl Between Two Worlds” was born.”

Though originally conceived as a trilogy, the story will not be limited to a sequel. Still, KK hopes to “spread the wonderful fear that our stories provide.”

In lieu of a third book in a trilogy, KK has practically finished a third novel inspired by Ibong Adarna is an epic written in the 15th Century about a magical bird (i.e., the Ibong Adarna). Though attributed to José de la Cruz a.k.a. Huseng Sisiw, the real author remains unknown. Legend says that the story was written in Spain during the mid 15th century by Miguel Lopez de Legazpi and was brought to the Philippines during 1565.

The story tells the story of the mythical Ibong Adarna which has magical powers like changing itself to many forms and sings seven songs which can either enchant anyone to sleep, turn into stone or heal a deadly sickness. Thus, the dying King Fernando of Berbania tasked his three sons to catch the magical bird.

However, KK has placed a modern twist in the story which is set in the modern USA, and the three sons have become three daughters a la the Kardashians. Their dying billionaire father now asks them to go back to the land of their origin (siempre sa Pinas!) and catch the Ibong Adarna to heal his fatal sickness (are you reading this Donald Trump?)

If KK can submit the manuscript within Anvil’s first quarter deadline, chances are it will hit the bookstores either late this year or early next year. But can we wait that long?

Kristyn Maslog-Levis is a freelance journalist/photographer/editor who used to be a field reporter for ABS-CBN Cagayan de Oro and the first journalist to reach the captured rebel camp in Sultan Gumander in Lanao del Sur in 2000. She Hosted shows and wrote scripts for some of the TV specials featuring various municipalities in Northern Mindanao, and festivals in Dumaguete city, and a weekly health talk show sponsored by the Department of Health.

She blogs at kmlevis.com and tweets as @kmlevis. A graduate of Silliman University, she took her Masters in Communications from Nanyang University in Singapore.

