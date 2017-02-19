Liceo hosts Marshall McLuhan Forum Series on Responsible Media

Feb 19, 2017



by The Night Stalker

Liceo de Cagayan University hosts the fifth in a series of forums of the Marshall McLuhan Forum Series on Responsible Media on 22 February 2016 at the AVR 3, 2nd Floor, North Academic Cluster, Liceo de Cagayan University

“The fellowship is that of the late Canadian-born Marshall McLuhan, a media and communication theorist (who) coined the term global village in 1964 to describe the phenomenon of the world’s culture shrinking and expanding at the same time due to pervasive technological advances that allow for instantaneous sharing of culture (Johnson 1992),” said Ramon G. Abrera, Jr., MA Eng., Chair, Dept. of Communications and Literature.



The main forum speaker will be Gigi Grande, 2016 McLuhan fellow of ABS-CBN’s Investigative and Research Group. She will discuss “Journalism in Challenging Times: Media as Guardians of Democracy and Watchdog of Society.”

“We like to share you this event considering the critical role of responsible media especially these days when social media could run wild and do more harm than good,” said Dr. Teresita T. Tumapon, Ph.D., Professorial Lecturer, School of Graduate Studies.

Among McLuhan fellows we previously graced the forums were Glenda Gloria, McLuhan 2009 fellow and (ANC) Chief Operating Officer, Ed Linggao, veteran journalist of the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) who spoke on the “Changing Dynamics of the Role of Media in Society”, and GMA News Reporter Joseph Morong, who spoke on the “Narrative of the Bangsa Moro Peace Process.”



The forum is a joint undertaking of the Embassy of Canada and Liceo de Cagayan University, through the Office of Cultural Affairs (OCA) and the Department of Languages, Literature, Communications, and Performing Arts (DLLCPA) of the College of Arts and Sciences,” said Owen S. Jaen, Director, Office of Cultural Affairs.

Participants are representative of the Embassy of Canada, select local media, communication arts and students, campus paper writers, and select representatives from other universities and colleges in the city.

-30-