LGU Winners for 6th eGov Awards bared

Nov 25, 2017



by Mike Baños

Sixteen local government units (LGU) projects were cited during the 6th Awards for the Excellence in ICT for Good Governance for Local Government Units (eGOV Awards) last November 17 for their outstanding information and communication technology (ICT) systems.

The Internet Online Services (iOS) of Cagayan De Oro City was deemed Best in Digital Finance (P2G), with the GReAT System Architecture of Cavinti Municipality, Laguna second placer and the POS and Online Payment of Real Property (RPT) of Silang Municipality, Cavite third.

The Municipal Agriculture Information System-Farmers Agriculture Resource Management Systems (MAIS-FARMS) of Mina, Iloilo was adjudged Best in Business Empowerment (G2B) with the Integrated Queuing and Business Permit and Licensing System for LGUs (IQ-BPLS) of Bogo City coming in second and the Capitol IP-Telephony of Iloilo Province third place.

The Real Time Community Health Information System (CHITS) of Quezon City was cited as Best in Government Inter-Operability (G2G), with Cebu City’s Electronic Remittance System (eRemS) second place and the Pulilan Integrated Wireless Network (PIWN) of Pulilan Municipality, Bulacan third.







The GeoHealth-Geographic Information System (GIS) for Health-Dengue Mapping System of Cebu City was Best in Data-Driven Governance (D2G), with the Human Resource Information System (HRIS) of the Provincial Government of Davao del Norte second, and Tricycle Franchise Registration Information System (T-FRIS) of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro third.

Baliwag High FVE Mobile App of Baliwag, Bulacan was the Best in Customer/Citizen Empowerment (G2C), with the e-Participation System of San Fernando City, La Union second, and 1SanMateo Mobile App of San Mateo, Rizal and the Cebu City Travel Lines (CCTL) both coming in third.

The awarding ceremony was part of the 9th National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP) ICT Summit held November 16 at Cagayan de Oro City.







NICP, the umbrella organization of ICT Councils in the Philippines partnered with the Department of Interior and Local Governance (DILG) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) for the awards.

The DICT also facilitated the DigitalCitiesPH National Launch, signalling a holistic approach to building digital LGUs by 2022 in terms of economy, government, human resource, mobility, environment and lifestyle.

DICT Undersecretary Monchito Ibrahim announced that it is adopting the eGOV Awards as a key strategy under its digital government component starting next year.

Former NICP President and Trustee Jocelle Batapa-Sigue, leading eGov initiatives for NICP, said this is the sixth year of the awards but the first year for three new categories: Data Privacy, Government Inter-Operability and Digital Payments.







Thirty six projects were submitted by 26 local government units (city, municipality or province) and were judged according to impact, relevance, innovation and replicability.

NICP President Stephanie Caragos said the direction of DICT complements the NICP goal to ensure more innovation at the LGU level.

DICT Undersecretary Austere Panadero, commended all LGUs which participated in the eGOV awards for the last six years and encouraged more LGUs to join in the future, in his message shared by DILG Region 10 Director Arnel Agabe. (NICP/DICT)

