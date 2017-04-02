Lego Opens 1st Certified Store in Mindanao

by The Night Stalker

Building on the Future, with a heart

LEGO opened its 6th Certified Store in Centrio Mall, Cagayan de Oro City last Saturday, 01 April 2017.

A LEGO Certified Store has a Pick-a-Brick wall (a custom-built fixture where shoppers can hand-pick the brick they need); fully assembled LEGO sets; and a play area in the middle of the store. It is also the global toymaker’s first Certified Store in Mindanao.

“The LEGO brand goes beyond being one of the top global toymakers, we are a beloved builder of childhood fantasies,” said LEGO Executive Sharlene Ortiga. “We aim to inspire and engage the world’s builders by injecting fun into play.”

LEGO Centrio is the fifth in a series of stores that will open from Manila to Davao in the country under the company’s “Better With Every Brick” campaign.

LEGO has partnered with UNICEF Philippines to work together to help build the first National Center for Children with Disabilities at the Philippine General Hospital.

UNICEF is the United Nations agency which promotes children’s welfare by protecting and defending the rights of children across 190 countries and regions.

“This particular partnership with UNICEF Philippines resonates well with this dream to extend the opportunity to help more children by bringing the National Center for Children with Disabilities to reality,” Ms. Ortiga added.

To support UNICEF’s program, a portion of the sales at LEGO Certified Stores across the country will help build the Center’s construction.

For a minimum single receipt purchase of P3, 999.75, on any LEGO item from the LEGO Certified Store Centrio from April 1-30, 2017, P1, 000 of the sale proceeds will go to UNICEF to help build the Center.

In addition, LEGO customers can also buy LEGO polybags to support the fundraising campaign for the National Center for Children with Disabilities with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the UNICEF Project. Each collectible bag features four different designs for only P100 each and comes from the LEGO Ninjago, LEGO Star Wars, LEGO Friends and LEGO Duplo lines.

As part of the opening rites for the LEGO Centrio Store, a symbolic check of P500,000.00 was turned over to Ms. Lotta Sylwander, UNICEF Representative in the Philippines. This amount is part of the P10-million target total for the Center’s construction.

“UNICEF is lucky to be a partner of LEGO in the Philippines because as it happens, LEGO’s local distributor, Mr. Patrick Pesengco, has been a UNICEF partner these past many years,” Ms. Sylwander said in the sidelines of the store launch. “In 2016, Patrick and his wife Ross joined UNICEF on a visit to the Philippine General Hospital in an effort to address the issue of children living with disabilities.”

Local estimates suggest there are some 5 million children aged 0-18 years old in the Philippines living with disabilities but could be higher. They are often more likely to be among the poorest members of the population, thus children with disabilities are among the most marginalized and excluded.

“The Center aims to be a one-stop shop for children with all types of disabilities-be it vision, hearing, mobility or learning – so that they can get diagnosed, have the devices they need, and enjoy the therapy they require in this public hospital,” said Ms. Sylwander.

“This model will be the first of many-when we do this quickly and succeed, the DOH will take it on so that other areas of the Philippines, including Mindanao, can enjoy the same services,” she added.

Visit the LEGO Certified Store Centrio at the Ground Floor, near the Capt. Vicente Roa Street entrance, open Mondays to Sundays from 10AM to 9PM.

