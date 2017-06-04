Lavish 18th birthday celebration of RyahRyll Q. Macua at Luxe Hotel Emerald Ballroom

Jun 4, 2017



by Wendy R. Garcia

Laguindingan Vice Mayor Atty. Roy Macua and lovely wife, Roselle Q. Macua threw a lavish party at the Emerald Ballroom I of Limketkai’s Luxe Hotel to celebrate their only daughter’s 18th birthday.

RyahRyll Q. Macua is an incoming Grade 12 Senior High student of Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan.

The doting parents left no stone unturned to make sure that the coming out party would be an affair to remember. Her 2-tiered blush pink gown was the creation of Joshua N. Guibone. Tessa Sacal was the Event stylist and flowers were by Jun Llaparan. Coordinator was Dodimae Ebunia and Host, Allyn Peñalosa.

The 4-layered chandelier cake was a work of art by Tranamarie Cake. Popular local deejay, RB Banaag made sure the young ones would have a great time dancing to beautiful music. Photos and Video were by One Happy Story.

It was indeed a debut to remember, not just by the celebrant and the parents but also by the guests who graced said occasion. Accompanying photos attest to what a grand party it was!

-30-