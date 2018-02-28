Lambago Art Awards honor local artists, celebrate their works

Feb 28, 2018



by Angelo Lorenzo

Art flourishes in Cagayan de Oro, and it comes in many forms as diverse as its people.

In light of the National Arts Month, many passionate individuals whose artistic excellence continually supports this culture were honored and recognized during the Lambago Art Awards, one of this year’s many highlights in the Xavier Center for Culture and the Arts’ (XCCA) Panaghugpong: Xavier Ateneo Arts Festival.

Although Panaghugpong reaches its decade this year (a milestone for XCCA), this is the Lambago Art Awards’ second occasion to recognize local artists, promote their works, and showcase their endeavors since it was launched in 2016.

The list was categorized in six art forms – dance, literature, music, visual arts, film, and theater. It also honored CDO-based culture and arts institutions. The recipients consisted of individuals and groups that perpetuate CDO’s vibrant art scene.

Art for the community

“As our contribution to the city, we accept this recognition with humility,” said CDO-based poet Lina Sagaral Reyes, who was one of the awardees in the literature category.

Reyes would add this recognition to her list of accolades, including a Carlos Palanca Memorial Award which she had won years ago.

“To receive this award does not mean that we are winners, but are acknowledged for our sustained excellence,” she added in her speech when she spoke onstage at the Centrio Mall Activity Center where the program took place on Wednesday, February 21.

The excellence, she shared, pertains to the artists who take the initiative to involve the community in an inclusive engagement. Such was the background for Nagkahiusang Manunulat sa Cagayan de Oro (NAGMAC) in the same category.

A group of local writers, NAGMAC holds poetry readings and conducts writing clinics for aspirants of literature. Vel Marie Santillan, its founder and chairperson, received their award on behalf of the members.

But initiatives also come with a cause. Apart from honing skills and enlivening culture, the Dire Husi Initiative founded by Rhyan Casiño offers art as an alternative to rehabilitating individuals with a tragic history.

With various causes and their achievements, art also signifies the identity of the community, and it also contributes to progress.

Promoting local heritage and culture

“The artists gave […] Northern Mindanao a place where arts and culture are revered and respected,” declared CDO City Mayor Oscar Moreno in his speech during the program.

According to Moreno, art is inspired by the city’s history and customs. He also stressed that it reflects culture. Just as some of the awardees have achieved global and national recognition for their works, he encourages the artists to integrate local heritage into their endeavors.

“It is important for us to remember that we came from the same history, we breathe the same air, and we are destined for the same tomorrow,” he added, emphasizing the significance of art in a community’s direction towards progress.

He also praised the set of performances by some of the awardees which included a symphony of Filipino folk and contemporary music by the Lourdes College Strings and Xavier Philharmonia; and dance numbers by the Gintong Amihan Dance Troupe, Kagay-an Performing Arts Inc, the Integrated School for Theater, Arts N’ Dance (I-STAND), and Misamis Oriental Dance Sports.

“This (Lambago Art Awards) has recognized the artists who made CDO part of the map [by their works],” Moreno said.

But CDO, through the initiatives conducted by the XCCA under the directorship of Hobart Savior, has already been regarded by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts as a city where art takes part in development.

“Naniniwala po ako na kayo ang katangi-tanging yaman ng bayan (I believe you represent the nation’s greatest asset),” NCCA Arts Section head Ferdinand Isleta said to the evening’s recipients.

He stated this in light of NCCA’s support to establish and continue the art scene in Northern Mindanao through XCCA, one of their outlets in the region.

“Sana patuloy kayong maging inspirasyon. Kailangan tayong magkaisa. (I hope you continue to be an inspiration to others. We need to be united.),” he added.

An avenue for convergence

The Lambago Art Awards has also set an avenue for these artists to converge for future collaborations. The ceremony has given them the opportunity to know each other’s works and engage in acquaintance.

This is one of the continuing objectives of Panaghugpong, the main celebration for the month of February by the XCCA.

Termed from its direct Cebuano translation, “Panaghugpong” is a convergence of celebration that centers on art and it aims to reflect culture – an initiative encouraged by the NCCA.

“Our work is to nurture our artists within,” XCCA director Hobart Savior pointed out. “Art is meant to be communal, as we are to develop a community of artists and the (Lambago) awards call for unity.”

Lambago is a local term for a hibiscus tree that once forested the banks of the Cagayan de Oro river in pre-colonial Philippines.

Just like a tree, Savior hopes for arts in CDO, rooted in culture and heritage, to branch out so that the excellence of artists would yield promising opportunities for the development of the city and the rest of Northern Mindanao.∎

LAMBAGO ART AWARDS 2018

List of Awardees

Dance

Capitol University Dance Troupe

Gintong Amihan Dance Troupe

Liceo Folkloric Dance Troupe

Next Moves

STAND

Urban Myx

Xavier University Cultural Dance Troupe

XUnified

Music

Deborah Cristi Cabague

Emilor James Cabanos

KARUMATA Republic

Lourdes College Strings

Jurillyn Zarate Padios

Rae Anne Saltiga

Jeremiah Torayno

USTP Sanghimig Chorale

Orie Jun Vamenta

Xavier Philharmonia

Xavier Glee Club

Literature

Anthony Daposala

Abigail James

NAGMAC

Lina Sagaral Reyes

Eric John Villena

Visual Arts

Esme Abalde

Nicolas Aca Jr

Arcadia

Artsada

John Bibal

CDO Arts Guild

Christian Gesta

Memento

Emmanuel Mulawan II

Albert Vamenta

Film

Daniel Clark Cabantan

Julienne Anne Ilagan

Orpheus Nery

Benjamin Padero

Jeffrie Po

Jameelon Rivera

Joey Sendaydiego

Irene Villamor

Theater

Circulo de Entablado

Dulaang Atenista

Kagay-an Performing Arts Inc

Ma Lourdes Asuncion Pilapil

Oro Teatro Bulawanon

The Xavier Stage

Cultural & Arts Institutions

Cagayan de Oro City Tourism Council

Department of Tourism X

Dire Husi

Dream Board Artists

Historical Commission of Cagayan de Oro City

Misamis Oriental Dance Sports