Kagay-anon Environment Advocate is 2018 TOFIL Awardee

Dec 6, 2018



by Mike Baños

Dr. Hilly Ann Roa-Quiaoit, Ph.D.

A Kagay-anon environment advocate who has been championing the protection, preservation and rehabilitation of the Cagayan de Oro River Basin has been selected as one of four honorees for the 2018 Outstanding Filipino (TOFIL) Awards.

Dr. Hilly Ann Maria Fernandez Roa-Quiaoit, Ph. D., is the executive director of the Cagayan de Oro River Basin Management Council (CDORBMC), is the 2018 TOFIL Awardee for Environmental Conservation. The awards night has been scheduled for 6PM Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Sequoia Hotel in Quezon City.

The CDOBRMC is a multi-stakeholder group which aims to protect, preserve, rehabilitate and manage the watersheds, rivers, and forests of the Cagayan de Oro River Basin.

The council seeks to improve the quality of life of the stakeholders by upholding and implementing appropriate interventions to enhance the optimum utilization of natural resources and boost biodiversity along the watershed and its rivers. It also encourages the stakeholders to become part of the formulation of plans and strategies for the river basin.





A project of JCI Senate Philippines, The Outstanding Filipino (TOFIL) Award focuses on legacies these outstanding Filipinos have created to make a #BetterPH.

The other TOFIL honorees for 2018 include Fr. Benigno P. Beltran, SVD (Quezon City) Awardee for Community and Humanitarian Service; Presidential Adviser Jose Ma. Salvador A. Concepcion III (Makati) Awardee for Entrepreneurship (MSME); and Rep. Raul V. Del Mar (Cebu) Awardee for Government and Public Service.

True to this year’s theme of “Leaving a Legacy for a Better Philippines,” these Filipinos have been recognized by the JCI Philippines Senate for their valuable contributions that have resulted to the upliftment of the lives of the Filipino people and the advancement of the country. They will carry the symbol of excellence in community service, humanizing JCI’s belief that “Service to Humanity is the Best Work of Life.” (with a post from JCI Senate Phils)

