Kagay-anon Boxer wins Gold in Elite Russian tournament

May 21, 2018



by Mike Baños

Team Pilipinas bags 3 gold, one silver, one bronze

Local hero Carlo Paalam joined Team Pilipinas in a strong showing at the recently concluded Elite Category 10th Kostantin Korotkov Memorial International Tournament organized by the Russian Boxing Federation held at the Regional Sports Complex (Stadium im. Lenina) in Khabarovsk, Russia from May 15-20, 2018.

RP national boxing team member and Cagayan de Oro Pride Paalam outsmarted his Korean opponent, a 2014 Asian Games gold medalist, to capture the gold medal in the Men’s 46-49-kg. Light Flyweight division during the May 20 championship bout.

Paalam fought his way to the top after defeating the top bet of Russia Team A in the quarterfinals, 5-0, and outboxed another Korean boxer in the semifinals, 4-1.

Other Filipino boxers who made it to the podium were Nesthy Petecio (Gold, Women’s Featherweight 57-kg), Eumir Felix Marcial (Gold, Men’s Welterweight 75-kg), James Palicte (Silver, Men’s Lightweight 60-kg M) and Aira Villegas (Bronze, Women’s Flyweight 48-51 kg.).

Petecio of Tuban, Sta. Cruz, del Sur won the gold in her weight class by outpointing Li Ok Byol of Pakistan, 4-1. Petecio also won golds in the 1st Indian Open International held last February and in the Elite Category 35th International Felis Stamm Tournament in Warsaw, Poland last March.

Details of the other medal bouts were unavailable as of press time.

Team CdeO Boxing Head Coach Elmer Pamisa attributes Paalam’s success in his overseas campaigns to the grassroots amateur boxing development program of Mayor Oscar Moreno which already produced top caliber, world-class boxers for the country.

Barely a year ago, Paalam averted a sweep by Kazakh boxers at the President’s Cup when he won the gold medal in the 49 kilogram light flyweight class by outpointing hometown favorite Ashkat Zhusupov at Stana, Kazakhstan on June 08, 2017

Paalam, a protégé of Mayor Moreno since he was 9 years old, was the only foreign entry to win a gold medal in the tournament dominated by the host country which garnered 12 of 13 golds, despite the presence of powerhouse teams from Uzbekistan, Russia, India and Korea which could only manage one silver medal each. (RMB, with reports from CIO/IAF and wires)