Kagay-anon Booter wins Golden Boot in Asia’s Largest Int’l Youth Football Tournament

Nov 20, 2018



by Mike Baños

Cagayan de Oro booter Carlo Dorin won the coveted Golden Boot award and played a key role in helping the Philippines’ Great Oak Manor (GOM) win back-to-back championships in the prestigious SingaCup in Singapore recently.

Great Oak Manor (Philippines) was crowned U18 Champion 2018 via a penalty shootout over Kelab Bolasepak Remaja Shah Alam (Malaysia) (3) 0-0 (2). SportCares (Singapore) finished third in this tourney billed as Asia’s largest international youth football tournament, held Nov. 3 to Nov. 9, 2018 at Turf City, Singapore.

Dorin, started playing street football in Monte Carlo, Barangay 12, Cagayan de Oro when he was 11 years old, was taught the finer points of the beautiful game by Higala FC Coach Weng dela Riarte, for whom he played for 4 years, eventually becoming an assistant coach. From there he qualified for the Philippine U14 team which played in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Football Festival in Brunei in 2015. He also played for Global FC at the United Football League (UFL) Summer Youth football tournament in Manila in 2015.

Originally from Monte Carlo, Barangay 12 in Cagayan de Oro, and a student at the Misamis Oriental General Comprehensive High School (MOHGS). Carlo’s family moved to Bukidnon when his father passed away and he now has a scholarship from the Lyceum of the Philippines University-Cavite in General Trias, Cavite, where he is a grade 9 junior high school student.

Carlo won the tournament’s Golden Boot after scoring four goals in the U18 Division in the entire tournament. The Golden Boot is an award given to the player who scores the most goals in a competition or season.

Besides GOM’s forward No. 9 Dorin, also finishing with 4 goals each in the U18 were No.26 Muhamad Hazani (Bedok Youth Soccerites);No.8 Hairil Sufi Sharol (SportCares); No.9 Vecin Luis Enrique (Ceres-Negros FC Youth); and No.9 Anushan Jr (KB Remaja Shah Alam). However, Carlo was awarded the Golden Boot by virtue of GOM’s winning the championship.

SingaCup is Asia’s premier international youth football tournament organized by Dynamique Konzepts Pte Ltd. Since the inaugural edition that was held from 07th-11th November 2011, SingaCup had grown from strength to strength as the marquee non-football association organized international youth football tournament in Asia.

The inaugural edition in 2011 saw 12 teams from the Philippines, Australia, India and Singapore with Australia’s Northern Territory Football Institute and Football West Regional U-14 lifting the first ever SingaCup Boys U-18 and Boys U-14 Championship trophies, respectively.

The latest edition attracted a total of 64 teams in seven categories (U8, U10, U12,U14, U16, U18 & U17G) with the host country Singapore fielding the most number of teams (19), closely followed by the Philippines (12), Australia (11), Indonesia (9), India (5), Malaysia (5) and Thailand (3).





The GOM team, composed mostly of 17 year olds with some as young as 15, beat GDT-Circuit Club Singapore (1-0), Junior Dream Team Singapore (3-0) and Bedok Youth Soccerites Singapore (1-0) in order, to finish top of their group.

With a clean sheet going into the semis, GOM again faced Bedok Youth Soccerites, who won the qualifier playoffs over Philippine’s Ceres Negros. GOM emerged with a 1-0 win in the division semifinals.

An intense championship match at The Cage Sports Park ended on a 0-0 draw in regulation, ushering in an exciting penalty shootout between GOM and Malaysia’s Kelab Bolasepak Remaja Shah Alam.

Still tied after the third penalties, the shootout went to sudden death per tournament rules. An amazing save by Cebuano keeper, Addie Bitor, secured the win for GOM.

This victory marks the first time for a Philippine team to win the championship in this age category in the seven-year history of the SingaCup.

This is the second championship win for this team as they won the Under-16 division in last year’s SingaCup, making history as the first Philippine football club to win that age group.

Last year’s tournament saw these Filipino booters besting fourteen other school and club teams from Thailand, Australia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and host country Singapore, including a professional academy team, Felda United FC of Malaysia. GOM’s Matt Lancelot Ocampo was then crowned Most Valuable Player in the U-16 division.

This successful run comes after the GOM’s great performance at the 2018 Pilipinas Cup held October 27 – October 30 at Clark, Pampanga. GOM took home the Championship Cup for the U14 division (born 2004 or later) with the team beating Negros First Football Team in the championship match; and the plates for U16 and U18 age groups.

GOM Center of Excellence, a football training program for talented players in the country, is co-founded and headed by former Azkal Darren Hartmann. (gomproskills.com)

-30-