Kagay-anon Author releases sequel to bestselling YA Novel

Mar 19, 2018



by PR

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA. Kagay-anon author Kristyn Maslog-Levis is excited to announce the release of her second book, The Girl Between Light and Dark.

(The story continues the journey of 16-year-old Karina, where everything is a struggle after she took over her mother’s role as the next heir in Engkantasia. She faces lukewarm reception from the royal guild who doubts her capability to rule the kingdom well, she yearns for the family she left in the human world, and she has to beat the daughter of one of the council leaders who challenged her for the throne.

Feeling lost, she wanders around the kingdom and stumbles upon the mysterious Untraveled Forest, where she soon finds herself in the midst of a secret plot to take over the two worlds. Now she must find a way to save Engkantasia and the human world from the clutches of the Dark Clans.

“I feel so overwhelmed by the reaction I received from my first book. I am glad that there are people out there who understand why I wrote the duology in the first place. I’ve always wanted to give our rich Philippine mythology a platform to grow, so other countries could enjoy and learn about our culture, too. I hope to continue this tradition in my future books,” Kristyn said.

Kristyn is the creative director of 3CD, a social media and digital marketing specialist agency based in Sydney, Australia. She has over 15 years of local and international experience as a journalist.

Several of her works have been published in The New York Times and Al Jazeera. She worked as a TV reporter for ABS-CBN in Cagayan de Oro before finishing her master’s degree in communication under the ASEAN scholarship at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

Kristyn has self-published two children’s books in Amazon titled The Dragon and The Lizard and We Have It All.

The Girl Between Two Worlds is available in National Book Store and Powerbooks. You may order online at www.anvilpublishing.com, Amazon, and Book Depository. E-books are available in Kobo, iBooks, Barnes & Nobles, Google Play, Scribd, and Amazon Kindle.

The Girl Between Light and Dark will be out May 2018.

Visit www.kristynmlevis.com and www.anvilpublishing.com for contact details, review copies, photos, and author bio.

About Anvil Publishing

Anvil Publishing, Inc., the publishing arm of National Book Store Inc., aims to popularize books and reading by publishing trade books different Filipino audiences would read, and making them available and accessible, highly attractive and engaging therefore competitive on store shelves.

Books must not sell only because they’re required in schools. Genuine love for books and reading can only be cultivated through books read outside of the school.

Anvil is an eleven-time Publisher of the Year as cited by the Manila Critics Circle. To date, it is the biggest and most progressive trade book publisher in the Philippines. Founded and operationalized in 1990, it publishes and occasionally imports a wide range of books.

Note: Kristyn Maslog-Levis is the daughter of former CDO CIO Proculo Maslog.