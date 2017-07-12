Jesuits in Mindanao coffee table book wins another award from Singapore

Jul 12, 2017



by Mike Baños

Barely a month after it bagged a prestigious IABC Gold Quill Award of Merit in the United States, the coffee-table book Jesuits in Mindanao: The Mission, will again be receiving an award at the IABC Asian Pacific Silver Quill Awards, which will be held in Singapore on August 24, 2017.

Ramoncito O. Cruz, the president and CEO of Media Wise Communications, received the award at the IABC Gold Excellence Awards night at the Washington DC Hilton on June 13, 2017.

The IABC Gold Quill Awards are the global initiative of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) to recognize and award excellence in strategic communication worldwide.

Cruz noted that Jesuits in Mindanao was the sole Philippine book to win at the IABC Gold Excellence Awards.

Media Wise also won a Gold Anvil Award earlier this year for One Hundred Years of Service Excellence, a commemorative coffee table book for the Philippine National Bank at the 52nd Anvil Awards held last March in Makati City.

Ramoncito Ocampo Cruz began his first eight years of education at Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan in 1959 (Grade School, 1967). He moved to St. Andrew’s School in Parañaque City (High School, 1971) and the University of Santo Tomas (Bachelor of Fine Arts, major in painting, 1976).

A visual artist, advertising and publishing professional, Monching (as he is known to friends), is a multi-awarded publisher and artist. He established his own graphic design and publishing company, Media Wise Communications, Inc. in 1993. He won his first Catholic Mass Media citation as well as a Philippine Quill award for publishing MUSE, a magazine dedicated to art, culture and travel. He has had three solo art exhibits.

A proud product of XU Grade School, Monching also gained acclaim for his publication of the Ateneo de Manila University’s sesquicentennial coffee table book, 150: The Ateneo Way by Fr. Jose S. Arcilla, SJ (2009); and Veritas Integras Justita: 75 Years of the Ateneo Law School published for the Ateneo Law School.

Jesuits in Mindanao: The Mission was co-published with a fellow XU alumnus, with the proceeds going to the Philippine Jesuit Aid Association (PJAA) for the benefit of elderly, retirned and infirm Jesuits, and the promotion of Jesuit vocations.

Monching is married to Emilie with whom he has two children, Chino and Gio.

