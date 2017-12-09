JBL Opens First Store in Mindanao

Dec 9, 2017



by Mike Baños

@SM CDO Downtown Premier

One of the world’s top premier manufacturers of quality audio equipment has opened its first Mindanao store in Cagayan de Oro City.

Louie A. Ramos, owner of Premier AV Automation Davao, Inc. cut the ribbon at the store’s grand launch Friday, December 8 with SM CDO Downtown Premier Leasing Manager Corrine Bollozos near the Cyberzone at the mall’s 3rd Level.

“Actually we will also be opening another branch in SM Lanang in Davao City hopefully by December,” Ramos said. “We’re just waiting for the store to be finished, this just happened to be ready earlier.” The JBL Store at the 3rd Level of SM CDO Downtown Premier near the Cyberzone has been operating since September, this year.



JBL is an American audio electronics company founded in 1946 by James B. Lansing, after whom the company was named. Their primary products are loudspeakers and associated electronics. There are two independent divisions within the company — JBL Consumer and JBL Professional. The former produces audio equipment for the consumer home market while the latter produces professional equipment for the studio, installed sound, tour sound, portable sound (production and DJ), and cinema markets.



Initially, the JBL Store in Cagayan de Oro is focusing on JBL Consumer products for Lifestyle and the Home.

“Our JBL Store will showcase JBL and harman/kardon products from headphones, portable Bluetooth speakers to Home Theater Systems that aim to amplify one’s life,” Ramos said.

“The trends today are towards portability and inter-connectivity,” he added. “For instance, if you’re having a beach party, you don’t have to lug around a big heavy speaker because we have small ones that are just as powerful.”

Among the speakers the store staff were demonstrating during the grand opening day was the tumbler sized Pulse 3 portable Bluetooth speaker that didn’t only pack the sound and fidelity of a bigger and more expensive speaker, but was also guaranteed to remain water-free even immersed for up to 30 minutes.

To demo the JBL 5.1 Home Theater System, store staff first played back a popular film which showcased not only the hi fidelity of the movie’s sound effects but the realism brought by its overhead speakers as well (the system includes overhead speakers which can be embedded in the ceiling of your den or living room). Later, he mobile of one of the CDO Bloggers members was hooked up to the system and the whole group had a blast singing Adele’s “Rocking in the Deep.”

For its opening salvo, the new JBL Store is offering up to 50% discount on selected items such as the harman/kardon portable Bluetooth speaker and harman/kardon Omni 10 wireless hd loudspeakers. Early birds from December 8-10, 2019 also get first dibs on exciting bundles, and free JBL Statement tee shirts for a minimum single receipt purchase of P5,000 worth of JBL Products. This offer is exclusive for JBL SM CDO Downtown Premier branch and may not be used in conjunction with other promos.

Besides its consumer and professional product lineups, JBL has also established its brand among car owners who wish to enjoy hi fi audio systems to match with their rides. JBL was formerly used in Ford’s top-of-the-line vehicle audio systems, in competition with Chrysler (whose cars used Infinity ) and Nissan (which used Bose ). Today, Toyota, Ferrari and smart use JBL systems in their product line-ups.