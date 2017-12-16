JanSport® Releases Holiday Accessories and Small Packs

This holiday season, it’s the small things that count. JanSport releases its newest line of accessories and small packs for your everyday essentials and it definitely packs a punch.

JanSport’s Lil break and Right Pouch are nifty small packs to keep your accessories organized while you’re on the go. Be it coins, cards, a charger, earphones and other miniature items, you won’t have to sweat over the small stuff.



If you love organizers, the JanSport burrito is the one for you! This quirky accessory securely stores electronic cords, a powerbrick, and other daily essentials and it folds up perfectly to fit inside your backpack.

The JanSport Hippyland fanny pack allows for everything you need to be within close reach and leave you hands-free for the more important stuff. This handy waist pack will be by your side wherever you go!

Small and light, the JanSport Half Pint Mini backpack is the perfect throw-on-and-go miniature pack for those no-nonsense, on-the-go adventures you’re raring to scratch off your bucket list.

JanSport Half Pint Mini

It’s a backpack, it’s a cross-body, and it’s the Indio. And it may very well be the hybrid essential you need for all your OOTDs.

Take only what you need, do only what you love, with the Weekender crossbody bag. This small but sturdy sidekick holds your essentials in one main compartment with an exterior stash pocket, giving you one less thing to worry about.

JanSport Indio



