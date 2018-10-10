It’s National Pampering Day on October 17

Oct 10, 2018



by The Night Stalker

For the third straight year, Nail-a-holics has been steadily increasing the scope of duration of its National Pampering Day, held every October 17th in all Nail-a-holics Nail and Salon Spas nationwide.

“We’ve been into development frenzy since 2016, when we offered National Pampering Day from 10am-12nn with one service,” said Arvin A. Amaro, Nail-a-holics Marketing Head on the sidelines of the National Pampering Day Pre-Event held at the Centrio Nail-a-holics Nail and Salon Spa.

“October 17 last year, we offered it from 10am to 1pm so with an additional hour and three services. This year, its 10am to 2pm so we’re up to 5 hours with 5 services (manicure, hand spa, foot spa, hand massage and foot massage),” he added.

October 17 essentially serves as a nationwide reminder for everyone dealing with the hassles of daily life to take it easy and slow down.

This year, to celebrate #NationalPamperingDay, Nail-a-holics is inviting everyone to head over to choose from their dedicated menu of #NationalPamperingDay services, which include a manicure, hand spa, hand massage, foot spa, or foot massage.

You can avail of any one of these services for just P10 between 10am to 2pm—the amount of which will go to Nail-a-holics’ community partner, the La Verna Aged Care and Dementia Village.

“Last year, when we shouldered the cost of the donations, our customers didn’t want it and wanted to shell a certain amount of money,” Arvin disclosed. “Last year we supported Save Philippine Seas, TAWS and World Vision. This year we’re supporting La Verna Age Care and Dementia Village, the only dementia care village in the country.”

“We do this because we believe stress is one of the hidden causes of Filipino deaths. It is very important to us as a brand and as a company to get rid of stress and the ultimate way for doing that to be pampered, thus National Pampering Day.”

Based on the company’s insights and research, they discovered that one of the major reasons for the early onset of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease is actually stress. So as early as now, Nail-a-holics are generating awareness about this and hoping the people respond positively.

“In our survey, half of our 1,000 respondents are our customers and half are not. The ultimate reason people come to Nail-a-holics is because they want to relax, they want to de-stress, “Arvin noted.

“Actually, we’re not getting any revenue from National Pampering Day; we just want to generate increased awareness that stress is something that kills a lot of Filipinos every day. You don’t want the dry skin, dandruff in your hair, and all but these are the signs you are being stressed. That’s what Nail-a-holics are all about, and that’s National Pampering Day,” he added.

Career-driven, busy lifestyles mean people today are expected to be working day in and out. While it can be very fulfilling, it can also be very stressful. In fact, a study conducted by CNN Philippines notes that things like bosses, deadlines, co-workers, schedules all contribute heavily to daily stress.

Stress-related disorders and diseases have been on the rise, often manifesting itself as anxiety or illness. But while we can’t really do anything about having to go to work, or easing the traffic, we can do something about how we cope with stress. Because unless something is done to manage it, people will end up stuck in this endless vicious cycle.

A day dedicated to self-care, relaxation, and your wellbeing is more relevant in a day and age where pampering always seems to take a backseat to priorities and responsibilities. And this is where #NationalPamperingDay comes in.

“Since the start, Nail-a-holics much loved by the Kagay-anons. We are so happy with the performance of Nail-a-holics Centrio back then,” Arvin noted. “Even years ago we were very positive about the performance of the store. That’s why we opened another store in SM CDO Downtown Premier. We are looking at other locations in the city.”

“We are also offering spa parties in-store and outside (mobile spa parties) and we give freebies to our customers like free snacks if you go to a spa party. In several occasions, we’ve closed several of our stores for several hours to give way to parties being requested by customers for social occasions like birthdays, baptisms, even bridal showers.”

“All work and no play is no way to live life. Take the time to pamper yourself—it’s more important that you do so in these stressful times. Relax, refuel, reinvigorate and pamper yourself at Nail-a-holics today—you deserve it,” Arvin invites.