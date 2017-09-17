Italian Chamber hosts Minbizcom Aperitivo at Seda Centrio

Sep 17, 2017



by The Night Stalker

An EU Business Networking Event at Seda

They say best friends are made over a glass of wine, and so far it seems to be working just fine as evidenced by the recent success of Aperitivo Italiano 2017 held 08 September at Seda Centrio.

According to Lorens Ziller, Executive Director of the Camara di Commercio Italiana nelle Fillipine, Inc. (Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, Inc. or ICCPI), the Aperitivo originted in ancient Rome where it was called gustatio and consisted of appetizers, usually accompanied by mulsum, a high-alcoholic and flavored wine.

“The gustatio was intended to stimulate the appetite, before a sumptuous banquet. During these gatherings business is being discussed, strategic relationships are fostered, and new friends are made. All to bring people from different cultures and businesses closer,” Lorens explained.

“We used our experience gathered in previous years with similar Aperitivo events in Makati where VIPs, foreign and Filipino entrepreneurs, members of various chambers of commerce, government agencies and diplomatic staff gather for memorable evenings with a sumptuous buffet of unlimited Italian food enjoyed with Italian wines,” he added.

Straight from a successful Aperitivo event in Seda BGC, the ICCPI selected Seda Centrio to be the venue and partner. The Seda Centrio Culinary team led by Randy Dreisbach, F&B Manager, prepared high-end Italian wines and canapés such as Porchetta, Quattro Formaggio, Marinara Pizza, Salmon Skewers, Beef Cabatta, Tomato Mozzarella, Eggplant Parmesan, Bruschetta, Baked Lasagna, and of course, classic Italian desserts Tiramisu and Panna Cotta.

Featured wines included Casa Bella (Lambrusco), Merlot, Nero d’Avola, and Cabernet (reds) and Reisling (Il Roccolo) and Bella Bianco (whites) with an infinite flow of cocktails from the bar.

“The wines and canapés can be enjoyed daily now with our wine buffet at the Misto bar available from 5pm to 8pm for only P750,” said Carol Valdez, Seda Centrio Director for Sales.

It’s the second time such an Aperitivo (or cocktails in the local lexicon) has been hosted by the ICCPI in Cagayan de Oro as side event to the 2017 Mindanao Business Conference (Minbizcon) to complement the activities of the European Philippine Business Network (EPBN) which also set up a European Pavilion for the Minbizcon Exhibit.



The first was launched in Cagayan de Oro in 2015 during the OroBest Expo in partnership with Oro Chamber and was already a great success during its first instance.

The latest edition was graced by luminaries from the business, academe, arts and culture, and other sectors of Cagayan de Oro and Mindanao’s crème de la crème, illuminati and business royalty.

Among them: Florian Gottein, Executive Director of the European Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (ECCP) with his associate Jo-Ann Vidal, Cagayan de Oro/Northern Mindanao ECCP representative; Vic Lao, a prime mover of the chamber movement in Mindanao and founder and chairman emeritus of the Mindanao Business Council; former Agriculture Undersecretary Bobby Ansaldo; Horst Hans Backer and Tullio Vidmar of the Liceo de Cagayan University Conservatory of Music; Miss Philippines Earth Fire 2017 Ella Bautista, who came with her mom Elsa; Multi-awarded Architect Romolo Valentino Nati, chairman and CEO of Italpinas Development Corporation who came with colleagues Giusseppe Garofalo, Primavera City Project Manager and Antonio Damiani, GM of Damiani Property Management and Services, the property manager for Primavera Residences.

Also spotted was Dante M. Sudaria, CEO of the BWM Group of Publications, including Business Week Mindanao, Mindanao Daily and The Cagayan de Oro Times, who came with his staff; Harvey James Lanticse, the spiffy Branding and Communications Specialist of Aboitiz Power Corporation; STEAG State Power HR Manager Jewela Boiser and spouse; Vanessa Sumanpan, DB Schenker Visayas-Mindanao GM, who came with her team; and the co-hosts for the evening, Seda Centrio Hotel Manager Armand Angeles who came in full force with Director for Sales Carol Valdez, F&B Manager Randy Dreisbach, HR Manager Ruselle Legados, Asst. Finance Controller Silvana Lagumbay, Communications Officer Eiya Pupos, Noren Tan, and Kyle Valledor from Banquet.

Also present were representatives from Tropical Food Machinery (Italy), Avida Land Corp, Bukidnon Chamber of Commerce and Industry Foundation Inc and the Minbizcon 2017 Host Oro Chamber.



Our good friend Roy Cosing and partner Michelle dela Cerna added more chill to the evening with their mix of classical jazz and bossa nova, and later we were regaled with an authentic Italian folk dance.

Not the least, the evening was capped by a raffle with prizes sponsored by Primavera Residences, Seda Centrio, Luna Ristoranti, Junno’s and Business Week Mindanao.

Buoyed by the success of the latest Aperitivo, Lorens disclosed the ICCPI is already planning the next edition of this unique business networking event in Cagayan de Oro.



“Cagayan de Oro has a strategic role in the growth of Mindanao. It is an important regional investment hub for various businesses from industry, food processing as well as simply services,” he said. “European entrepreneurs are already either present or exploring the region to find partners and to set up their businesses. We will try to assist them and promote the province as much as we can. We know we can help the Philippines to grow.”

Evviva Il Camara di Commercio Italiana nelle Fillipine! Saluti!

-30-