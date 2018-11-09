Improved water service in East Service Area seen with rehabbed Camaman-an Reservoir

by Mike Baños

CAGAYAN DE ORO. – Households in the Cagayan de Oro City Water District’s East Service Area will soon enjoy improved water supply and pressure following the commissioning and turnover of the newly rehabbed Camaman-an reservoir today, November 9, 2018, by bulk water supplier Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water Inc. (COBI).

“In conjunction with the additional supply from COBI through the East Pipeline, COWD will be better able to serve the Eastern part of our service area specially during peak demand,” noted COWD Acting General Manager Engr. Bienvenido V. Batar, Jr.

“Besides this we will also harness the water source from a recently completed deep well in Camaman-an which we hope to commission within this month,” he added.

With a storage capacity of 5,300,000 liters, the newly-activated facility will boost water supply and pressure in barangays Camaman-an, Gusa, and Lapasan, specially within the Limketkai Center central business district.

The P26 million Retrofitting and Waterproofing of the reservoir brings it back after it has lain idle for the past few years.

The new pipeline and reservoir to improve water pressure and supply to the East Service area was originally planned for completion by June 2019 but is ahead of schedule.

The new facility will initially supply an additional 20 million liters daily (MLD) of treated potable water to benefit the East Service Area from Barangays Lapasan to Tablon, (including Camaman-an) during its first phase, to be augmented by an additional 20 MLD during the second phase.

This would bring to 100 MLD the total bulk water supplied to COWD by COBI to 60MLD daily in the West Service Area 40 MLD daily to the East Service Area.

“The reactivation of this facility will help address the increasing demand for water supply in Cagayan de Oro City,” said Rodrigo O. Yabut, COBI general manager.

The retrofitting of the reservoir is part of COBI’s P251-million nine kilometer pipeline in Camaman-an project, which aims to improve water supply to the city’s east service area by next year.

The project involves the laying of a 600 millimeter (mm) steel pipeline along the South Diversion Road in Barangays Taguanao, Macasandig and Camaman-an, which would carry treated water from the COBI’s bulk water treatment plant in Baungon, Bukidnon to the COWD Camaman-an Reservoir, and a new off-take point in the barangay.

The project will be entirely underwritten by Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MWIC) but will be turned over to and operated by COWD upon its completion under its joint venture COBI.

“Ultimately, this pipeline will carry 40 million liters daily (MLD) and increase our capability to deliver water service to areas such as Taguanao, Mandumol, Upper Cugman, Upper Gusa, and Camaman-an, Batar said.

“This will also help us balance the existing supply from Macasandig and Bugo, and hopefully improve water service in the entire eastern part of the city,” he added.